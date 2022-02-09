Corbin Advisors Announces Industry and Community Leader Kristen Phillips to Join Growing Nonprofit Advisory Practice

Corbin Advisors, a strategic consultancy accelerating value realization globally, announced Kristen Phillips has joined the firm as Vice President, Nonprofit Advisory, responsible for helping the firm grow its nonprofit practice, Corbin for Nonprofits. Phillips will report directly to Robert McConnaughey, Senior Vice President, IR Advisory and Community Impact.

"We're thrilled to have Kristen join Corbin for Nonprofits in a leadership position. With decades of nonprofit experience, including as an executive, board member and volunteer, Kristen's passion for advancing social good, building community and cultivating the arts – and her perspective within nonprofit organizations – positions her well to deliver valuable insights to our nonprofit clients," said Rebecca Corbin, Founder & CEO.

Leveraging more than 30 years of corporate, public sector and nonprofit experience, as well as Corbin's proprietary research and analytics platform, Phillips will accelerate Corbin for Nonprofits' vision and growth agenda and advise a growing list of nonprofit organizations on increasing key stakeholder engagement, fundraising, overall effectiveness and community impact.

"I'm really excited about joining Corbin in this role given its alignment with my professional experience and passion for making a positive impact on the community. I look forward to supporting the growth of this practice and our important work to help nonprofits more effectively fulfill their missions," said Phillips.

Prior to joining Corbin, Phillips served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Strategy at Lincoln Financial Group, where she was responsible for overseeing the company's brand marketing, advertising and sponsorships, public website, internal and external communications, strategic planning, innovation and consumer market research.

Before joining Lincoln, Phillips served as President and CEO of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, where she provided day-to-day leadership and management of the orchestra's administrative operations, including marketing, finance, operations, development, education and human resources. Prior to her symphony role, she held a variety of roles in the financial services and management consulting industries.

About Corbin Advisors

Corbin is a strategic consultancy accelerating value realization globally. We engage deeply with our clients to assess, architect, activate, and accelerate value creation, delivering research-based insights and execution excellence through a cultivated and caring team of experts with deep sector and situational experience, a best practice approach, and an outperformance mindset.

To learn more about us and our impact, visit CorbinAdvisors.com/nonprofit.

