Corbin Advisors Announces Industry and Community Leader Kristen Phillips to Join Growing Nonprofit Advisory Practice

Corbin Advisors, a strategic consultancy accelerating value realization globally, announced Kristen Phillips has joined the firm as Vice President, Nonprofit Advisory, responsible for helping the firm grow its nonprofit practice, Corbin for Nonprofits. Phillips will report directly to Robert McConnaughey, Senior Vice President, IR Advisory and Community Impact.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005734/en/
Kristen Phillips, Vice President, Nonprofit Advisory, Corbin Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)
"We're thrilled to have Kristen join Corbin for Nonprofits in a leadership position. With decades of nonprofit experience, including as an executive, board member and volunteer, Kristen's passion for advancing social good, building community and cultivating the arts – and her perspective within nonprofit organizations – positions her well to deliver valuable insights to our nonprofit clients," said Rebecca Corbin, Founder & CEO.
Leveraging more than 30 years of corporate, public sector and nonprofit experience, as well as Corbin's proprietary research and analytics platform, Phillips will accelerate Corbin for Nonprofits' vision and growth agenda and advise a growing list of nonprofit organizations on increasing key stakeholder engagement, fundraising, overall effectiveness and community impact.
"I'm really excited about joining Corbin in this role given its alignment with my professional experience and passion for making a positive impact on the community. I look forward to supporting the growth of this practice and our important work to help nonprofits more effectively fulfill their missions," said Phillips.
Prior to joining Corbin, Phillips served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Strategy at Lincoln Financial Group, where she was responsible for overseeing the company's brand marketing, advertising and sponsorships, public website, internal and external communications, strategic planning, innovation and consumer market research.
Before joining Lincoln, Phillips served as President and CEO of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, where she provided day-to-day leadership and management of the orchestra's administrative operations, including marketing, finance, operations, development, education and human resources. Prior to her symphony role, she held a variety of roles in the financial services and management consulting industries.
About Corbin Advisors
Corbin is a strategic consultancy accelerating value realization globally. We engage deeply with our clients to assess, architect, activate, and accelerate value creation, delivering research-based insights and execution excellence through a cultivated and caring team of experts with deep sector and situational experience, a best practice approach, and an outperformance mindset.
To learn more about us and our impact, visit CorbinAdvisors.com/nonprofit.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005734/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.