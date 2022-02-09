Eco-Energy Announces Launch of Eco-Specialty Alcohols, Eco-Energy's High-Purity Alcohol Marketing and Trading Division

With Eco-Energy's relationships, global logistics and market intelligence, Eco-Specialty Alcohols is the natural partner in the high-purity alcohol trade

Eco-Energy LLC, a leading biofuel supply chain and energy solutions company, today announced the establishment of Eco-Specialty Alcohols, Eco-Energy's high-purity alcohol marketing and trading division.

Eco-Specialty Alcohols leverages Eco-Energy's ethanol marketing relationships to supply high-purity alcohol to customers. High-purity alcohol applications range from beverage and food to personal care products, institutional and home cleaning, consumer products, and chemical intermediates.

"Ethanol is a renewable, earth-friendly alcohol that has a variety of applications, including its use as a high-purity alcohol," said Brian Simpson, Chief Marketing Officer of Eco-Energy. "The expansion into this sector is a natural move for Eco-Energy given our long-standing relationships with great producers in the United States, as well as our seamless logistics operation. I am confident customers will come to rely on Eco-Specialty Alcohols' expertise for their high-purity alcohol needs."

Eco-Specialty Alcohols helps producers and buyers navigate the unique and variable ethanol composition requirements throughout the high-purity alcohol marketplace. Eco-Specialty Alcohols distinction comes from Eco-Energy's biofuel marketing relationships with bulk ethanol producers who have upgraded operations to meet high-purity alcohol demand. Today, Eco-Specialty Alcohols is marketing for two plants: Commonwealth Agri-Energy in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Western New York Energy in Medina, New York.

Initial product offerings are pure and denatured U.S. origin grain ethanol in both 190 and 200 proof forms. Eco-Specialty Alcohols will be able to provide exceptional service and value by integrating FCC / USP Excipient grade and high-purity industrial grade alcohol into the existing Eco-Energy marketing and distribution operations. Logistics options include bulk packaging, tank trucks, rail tank cars, ocean containers and bulk vessel parcels. The ability to combine this product range with Eco-Energy's core strengths in domestic and global logistics and market intelligence sets Eco-Specialty Alcohols apart in the high-purity ethanol trade.

ABOUT ECO-ENERGY, INC.

Eco-Energy is an integrated energy marketer and midstream services company with $4 billion in annual revenue. Its core business is the marketing and transportation of ethanol and natural gas across the US, Canada, and Internationally. With more than 175 employees, Eco-Energy provides a complete portfolio of services that leads the industry, bringing a level of knowledge and expertise that its partners have come to rely on.

