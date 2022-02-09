Eco-Energy Announces Launch of Eco-Specialty Alcohols, Eco-Energy's High-Purity Alcohol Marketing and Trading Division

With Eco-Energy's relationships, global logistics and market intelligence, Eco-Specialty Alcohols is the natural partner in the high-purity alcohol trade
Eco-Energy LLC, a leading biofuel supply chain and energy solutions company, today announced the establishment of Eco-Specialty Alcohols, Eco-Energy's high-purity alcohol marketing and trading division.
Eco-Specialty Alcohols leverages Eco-Energy's ethanol marketing relationships to supply high-purity alcohol to customers. High-purity alcohol applications range from beverage and food to personal care products, institutional and home cleaning, consumer products, and chemical intermediates.
"Ethanol is a renewable, earth-friendly alcohol that has a variety of applications, including its use as a high-purity alcohol," said Brian Simpson, Chief Marketing Officer of Eco-Energy. "The expansion into this sector is a natural move for Eco-Energy given our long-standing relationships with great producers in the United States, as well as our seamless logistics operation. I am confident customers will come to rely on Eco-Specialty Alcohols' expertise for their high-purity alcohol needs."
Eco-Specialty Alcohols helps producers and buyers navigate the unique and variable ethanol composition requirements throughout the high-purity alcohol marketplace. Eco-Specialty Alcohols distinction comes from Eco-Energy's biofuel marketing relationships with bulk ethanol producers who have upgraded operations to meet high-purity alcohol demand. Today, Eco-Specialty Alcohols is marketing for two plants: Commonwealth Agri-Energy in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Western New York Energy in Medina, New York.
Initial product offerings are pure and denatured U.S. origin grain ethanol in both 190 and 200 proof forms. Eco-Specialty Alcohols will be able to provide exceptional service and value by integrating FCC / USP Excipient grade and high-purity industrial grade alcohol into the existing Eco-Energy marketing and distribution operations. Logistics options include bulk packaging, tank trucks, rail tank cars, ocean containers and bulk vessel parcels. The ability to combine this product range with Eco-Energy's core strengths in domestic and global logistics and market intelligence sets Eco-Specialty Alcohols apart in the high-purity ethanol trade.
ABOUT ECO-ENERGY, INC.
Eco-Energy is an integrated energy marketer and midstream services company with $4 billion in annual revenue. Its core business is the marketing and transportation of ethanol and natural gas across the US, Canada, and Internationally. With more than 175 employees, Eco-Energy provides a complete portfolio of services that leads the industry, bringing a level of knowledge and expertise that its partners have come to rely on.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005737/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.