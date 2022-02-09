Baretz+Brunelle Adds Leading Legal Technology and ALSP Strategist Josie Johnson to NewLaw Practice

In a significant expansion of the NewLaw practice it launched to help clients evolve in the transforming legal marketplace, Baretz+Brunelle has added Josie Johnson, a longtime senior executive with significant experience working with transformational legal technology companies and ALSPs to build and dramatically grow their businesses. Johnson, who will be senior managing director for B+B's NewLaw practice, most recently served as director of marketing at Onit, the enterprise legal management software leader.

"Josie Johnson has an invaluable talent: she understands, perhaps better than anyone, how to market innovation to buyers of legal services," said Spencer Baretz, co-founder of Baretz+Brunelle. "We already know how critical that is for legal tech providers, and we are all coming to know the monumental importance of that for law firms, which have to begin thinking about how they deliver legal services—and position themselves for doing so—in new, innovative ways."

Johnson directed event, customer and European marketing at Onit during a period of growth in which it attracted hundreds of millions of dollars of private equity investment and, since 2019, acquired six different companies. She previously served as the chief marketing officer at the Swiss ALSP Yerra Solutions through its acquisition by Elevate Services. Earlier she managed global marketing at Datacert before its sale to Wolters Kluwer. In addition to her deep understanding of the market for legal services, Johnson also brings substantial experience with the fintech sector.

"Our NewLaw practice was founded on a simple idea: as buyers of legal services grow in sophistication, they demand more innovative and efficient service delivery from the law firms, ALSPs and legal tech companies that serve them," said Brad Blickstein, the co-head of Baretz+Brunelle's NewLaw practice. "The NewLaw practice's growth, and the demand we are continuing to see, is evidence that phenomenon is real and here to stay."

Baretz+Brunelle launched its NewLaw practice in early 2020. In addition to its client work, the practice, co-headed by Blickstein and Bea Seravello, has produced multiple groundbreaking research reports. The most recent, two-part report—titled "If You Build It, Will They Come?"—examines large law firms' experiences in achieving internal adoption of technology tools and other innovations.

"With the addition of Josie, we are growing in the right way—through an individual who brings an ideal combination of experience and business judgment to our clients," said Seravello.

"The strategies I helped develop and execute at leading companies are important for law firms as they innovate, as well as for legal techs of all kinds, as that area continues to experience enormous growth and investment," said Johnson. "I look forward to helping clients implement such strategies at Baretz+Brunelle."

About Baretz+Brunelle

Baretz+Brunelle helps businesses throughout the evolving legal marketplace to Stand Above. We have been named the "Best PR Firm in the U.S. for Law Firms" by The National Law Journal, the "Best PR Firm for Law Firms" by the New York Law Journal, and the "Best Crisis Management Firm" by Legal Times. For more than 20 years, we have provided corporate communications, digital marketing, and NewLaw services to law firms and related businesses. Our team of marketing and communications professionals, journalists, lawyers, and former law firm chief operating officers operates in major U.S. markets from our New York headquarters to Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.baretzbrunelle.com.

