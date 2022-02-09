Enterprise Connect 2022 Announces Finalists for Best of Enterprise Connect Industry Awards

Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, today announces the finalists for the Best of Enterprise Connect awards program. Best of Enterprise Connect recognizes excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Judges reviewed entries with a focus on factors including technology advancement, innovation and business impact.

Finalists for the Best in Enterprise Connect awards are:

OVERALL Best in Enterprise Connect

Amazon Web Services: Automated Chatbot Designer, a recently launched feature of Amazon Lex that helps customers design conversational bots using existing conversation transcripts in hours rather than weeks.

Automated Chatbot Designer, a recently launched feature of Amazon Lex that helps customers design conversational bots using existing conversation transcripts in hours rather than weeks. Five9: For a product to be announced in March.

For a product to be announced in March. Intelepeer: Atmosphere Marketplace, an intuitive bundled multi-application solution featuring no-code and low-code applications, equipped with a step-by-step plug-and-play setup.

Atmosphere Marketplace, an intuitive bundled multi-application solution featuring no-code and low-code applications, equipped with a step-by-step plug-and-play setup. RingCentral: For a product to be announced in March.

For a product to be announced in March. UJET: For a product to be announced later this month.

For a product to be announced later this month. Zoom: Zoom Events, an all-in-one platform for creating a wide range of interactive and immersive virtual events to reach and engage audiences of any size.

Best Innovation in Customer Experience

8x8: For a product to be announced in March.

For a product to be announced in March. Intelepeer: Atmosphere Marketplace, an intuitive bundled multi-application solution featuring no-code and low-code applications, equipped with a step-by-step plug-and-play setup.

Atmosphere Marketplace, an intuitive bundled multi-application solution featuring no-code and low-code applications, equipped with a step-by-step plug-and-play setup. Journey: For a product to be announced later this year.

For a product to be announced later this year. LiveVox: SpeechIQ with Quality Management, seamlessly integrating multi-channel interaction analytics with robust quality management tools.

Most Innovative Use of AI

Thrio: ThrioRedact, a new AI-powered data loss prevention capability to help reduce the risk of personally identifiable information falling into the wrong hands.

ThrioRedact, a new AI-powered data loss prevention capability to help reduce the risk of personally identifiable information falling into the wrong hands. Virsae: VSM Everywhere, a cloud-based dashboard service that captures and analyzes critical performance and technical data in unmanaged Work From Home (WFH) environments.

Best Innovation for Virtual Meetings

BlueJeans by Verizon: BlueJeans Studio, which brings professional-grade production tools to BlueJeans Events, giving organizations and creators the ability to easily produce TV-quality live streams.

BlueJeans Studio, which brings professional-grade production tools to BlueJeans Events, giving organizations and creators the ability to easily produce TV-quality live streams. Vonage: For a product to be announced in March.

Best Innovation for Meeting Rooms

DTEN: For a product to be announced in March.

For a product to be announced in March. Zoom: Zoom Events, an all-in-one platform for creating a wide range of interactive and immersive virtual events to reach and engage audiences of any size.

"Innovation is only accelerating in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry as we move into a world of hybrid work, and the Best of Enterprise Connect award finalists testify to the pace and scale of that innovation," said Eric Krapf, Enterprise Connect General Manager and Program Co-Chair. "This year's finalists are leading the way toward a future of work that uses communications technology to help employees, customers, and businesses alike accomplish their goals as never before."

Winners will be announced during an awards presentation at Enterprise Connect 2022 on Tuesday, March 22. Enterprise Connect 2022 takes place March 21 - 24 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.enterpriseconnect.com/orlando.

Media and industry analysts who are interested in attending Enterprise Connect 2022 can apply for a complimentary press badge here.

Stay connected with Enterprise Connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Natalie Bustamante at natalie.bustamante@informa.com.

Enterprise Connect is committed to ensuring attendee, exhibitor and partner safety. Enterprise Connect will adopt parent company Informa's AllSecure Plan at the event. AllSecure is Informa's approach to ensuring the highest standards of safety, hygiene, cleanliness and operational effectiveness for all exhibitors, attendees, speakers and press. Learn more about Enterprise Connect's health and safety plan here.

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com/orlando. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005330/en/