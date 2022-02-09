Valnet Inc. Acquires XDA and Digital Publishing Portfolio of Busy Pixel Media

Valnet Inc. (or "Valnet") has successfully completed the acquisition of Busy Pixel Media ("BPM"), a leading digital media company.

As part of the acquisition, Valnet will now own and operate BPM's flagship site XDA, further solidifying Valnet's presence in the tech vertical. XDA is a trusted brand with high authority that has been a go-to reference for the online tech community for 2 decades.

In addition to XDA, Valnet also acquired Pocketnow, AppAdvice, and two leading lifestyle/outdoor sites (BackyardBoss and Hook&Bullet).

Nirave Gondhia, Chief Content Officer at Busy Pixel Media said:

"The success of Busy Pixel Media has been down to our excellent team, who've enabled a period of growth and prosperity. In Valnet, we've found a partner who values our brands and is willing to invest to help them achieve their full potential. We are excited for this next chapter under Valnet's stewardship."

Valnet is extremely excited about the growth potential and looks forward to contributing to BPM's mission of creating quality content with the intention of helping its readers learn, do, and discover more.

About Valnet Inc.

Driven by passion and performance, Valnet's overarching goal is to create and distribute content to millions of users daily across our brands. With more than 3 billion web sessions and 20 billion YouTube views per year, Valnet is the leading digital content investment company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of premier publishing and studio assets.

About Busy Pixel Media

Since acquiring XDA in 2009, Busy Pixel Media has expanded its portfolio to 5 leading digital publishing assets in the technology and lifestyle verticals. Busy Pixel Media's sites served over 20 million unique monthly visitors in December 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005052/en/