Pittsburgh, PA-Based Interchange Capital Partners and Defiant Capital Group Announce Joint Venture: Defiant Interchange Advisors LLC

New Entity to Offer M&A Advisory Services for Middle Market Business Owners and Families with a Unique Process to Maximize Business Value and Owners Post-Transaction Net Worth
Independent wealth management firms Interchange Capital Partners and Defiant Capital Group today announced a joint venture to create Defiant Interchange Advisors LLC. Focused on serving companies that have an enterprise value of $25 million to $500 million, the new firm offers strategic advisory services for middle market business owners and families.
Defiant Interchange Advisors (DIA) was founded by Interchange Capital Partners' founders Brian Baum and Ahmie Baum, and Defiant Capital Group's founders Jonathan Dane and Kelly Dane. DIA is an M&A Advisory firm specializing in strategic mergers and acquisitions advisory for middle market businesses. The firm's focus is to maximize business value for owners during the M&A process, while simultaneously optimizing post-transaction net worth for the business and family.
"Our experience across industries allows us to offer institutional level transaction support to businesses, but with a hands-on approach that typically isn't offered to lower-middle market businesses," said Kelly Dane. "And unlike most M&A advisory firms we don't view deals as only transactions," continued Dane.
Interchange Capital Partners' ability to maximize business value and a family's post-transaction net worth is the foundation of the firm's unique process.
"Our work doesn't stop when the deals closes," said Brian Baum. "In order to maximize a family's post-transaction value we work along-side the family post-closing on the complex estate and asset structuring issues that follow."
Defiant Interchange Advisors already has a deal under agreement and is actively looking for additional engagements. "We are excited to continue growing this business and bring our unique offering to even more families," said Baum.
CORE SERVICES
-
Mergers and Acquisition Advisory (Business Sale or Purchase): The team will work alongside clients on mergers, acquisitions, sales and divestitures. The process maximizes the value of clients' businesses in their sale processes, as well as the actual payment received. The team counsels clients through all stages of the deal process including:
- Evaluation of strategic alternatives
- Finding potential acquirers and targets
- Transaction terms including valuation, structuring, timing and potential financing.
- Strategic Advisory: The team works with families and business owners outside of transactions to help optimize the value of their companies. Advisory services typically include the evaluation of various strategic alternatives including valuation, growth strategy, competitive landscape, capital structure, debt and equity alternatives, liquidity, succession, transaction planning and transaction timing.
For more information, please visit www.defiantinterchange.com
Interchange Capital Partners is a member of the Dynasty Network of independent financial advisory firms.
About Interchange Capital Partners
An independent registered investment advisor, Interchange Capital Partners offers comprehensive financial planning and wealth management. A particular focus of the firm is working with individuals, families and business owners who envision a transition of their company, their assets and their wealth. Because of the decades of experience of the Interchange team, they have developed an expertise in transition planning that also accounts for the impact on client's family and personal wealth. By taking a holistic approach to analyzing clients' financial affairs, the firm looks to simplify the decision-making required for planning, sustaining and transferring assets and wealth, for the future.
Among its other resource partners, Interchange Capital Partners has selected BNY Mellon | Pershing as their custodian for clients' assets. The firm is also working with Addepar in client reporting. Interchange is part of the Dynasty Financial Partners network, one of the industry's pre-eminent advisor platforms. Through Dynasty, the firm has access to a full array of capital markets and investment banking capabilities, as well as a range of investment research and consulting, advanced technology and proprietary analytical tools, and an online research center.
For more information, please visit www.interchangecp.com.
About Defiant Capital Group
Based in Pittsburgh, Defiant Capital Group provides highly bespoke investment advisory and investment consulting services to select individuals, families and institutions. The firm has a niche focus on alternative investments which its team independently sources and diligences.
For more information, please visit www.defiantcap.com.
