Outlook on the Vehicle Tracking Systems Global Market to 2028 - Featuring AT&T, CalAmp and Geotab Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global vehicle tracking systems market size is expected to reach USD 41.94 billion by 2028 according to a new study.

The global vehicle tracking systems market size is expected to reach USD 41.94 billion by 2028 according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current industry dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The prominent factors favoring the market growth include the increasing rate of adoption of vehicles with an ever-increasing transportation and logistics companies, the surge in proliferation related to the digitalization, and the substantial growth in demand for advanced technologies, such as IoT are the few integral factors accelerating the industry growth. Furthermore, the increasing investments in the development of autonomous and semi-autonomous transports are favoring the market growth. The transportation and logistics segment is expected to witness large revenue during the forecast period.

There is a considerable demand for this tracking systems in transportation & logistics, owing to the real-time location monitoring in order to track the safety of drivers, which have positively impacted the growth of the industry globally. While construction and manufacturing segments are projected to record the highest CAGR in the global market, owing to the prevention of the product misuse, checking engine runtime, and detecting stolen equipment.

With a considerable surge in the production over the last decade, this tracking systems have witnessed a higher demand. They can efficiently track fleet and maintenance operations using smart, automation-based technology. According to the International Organization Manufacturers (OICA), globally, the car's production is estimated at nearly 55.8 million in 2020. With the rising rate of production, consumers are shifting their interest towards digital solutions for monitoring; thereby the adoption of tracking systems is growing worldwide.

The publisher has segmented the vehicle tracking systems market report on the basis of vehicle, end-use, technology, component, and region:

Vehicle Tracking Systems, Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Passenger

Light Commercial

Heavy Commercial

Vehicle Tracking Systems, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Transportation & Logistics

Construction & Manufacturing

Aviation

Retail

Government & Defense

Others

Vehicle Tracking Systems, Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

GPS/Satellite

GPRS/Cellular Networks

Dual Mode

Vehicle Tracking Systems, Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Hardware

Software

Vehicle Tracking Systems, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc.

CalAmp

Cartrack Continental AG

Geotab Inc.

Inseego Corp.

Laipac Technology Inc.

ORBCOMM

Robert Bosch GmbH

Spireon.com

Teletrac Navman US Ltd

TELTONICA

TomTom International BV.

Trackimo Inc.

Verizon

Xirgo Technologies

