Outlook on the Vehicle Tracking Systems Global Market to 2028 - Featuring AT&T, CalAmp and Geotab Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vehicle; By End-Use; By Technology; By Component, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vehicle tracking systems market size is expected to reach USD 41.94 billion by 2028 according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current industry dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The prominent factors favoring the market growth include the increasing rate of adoption of vehicles with an ever-increasing transportation and logistics companies, the surge in proliferation related to the digitalization, and the substantial growth in demand for advanced technologies, such as IoT are the few integral factors accelerating the industry growth. Furthermore, the increasing investments in the development of autonomous and semi-autonomous transports are favoring the market growth. The transportation and logistics segment is expected to witness large revenue during the forecast period.
There is a considerable demand for this tracking systems in transportation & logistics, owing to the real-time location monitoring in order to track the safety of drivers, which have positively impacted the growth of the industry globally. While construction and manufacturing segments are projected to record the highest CAGR in the global market, owing to the prevention of the product misuse, checking engine runtime, and detecting stolen equipment.
With a considerable surge in the production over the last decade, this tracking systems have witnessed a higher demand. They can efficiently track fleet and maintenance operations using smart, automation-based technology. According to the International Organization Manufacturers (OICA), globally, the car's production is estimated at nearly 55.8 million in 2020. With the rising rate of production, consumers are shifting their interest towards digital solutions for monitoring; thereby the adoption of tracking systems is growing worldwide.
The publisher has segmented the vehicle tracking systems market report on the basis of vehicle, end-use, technology, component, and region:
Vehicle Tracking Systems, Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)
- Passenger
- Light Commercial
- Heavy Commercial
Vehicle Tracking Systems, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)
- Transportation & Logistics
- Construction & Manufacturing
- Aviation
- Retail
- Government & Defense
- Others
Vehicle Tracking Systems, Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)
- GPS/Satellite
- GPRS/Cellular Networks
- Dual Mode
Vehicle Tracking Systems, Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)
- Hardware
- Software
Vehicle Tracking Systems, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc.
- CalAmp
- Cartrack Continental AG
- Geotab Inc.
- Inseego Corp.
- Laipac Technology Inc.
- ORBCOMM
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Spireon.com
- Teletrac Navman US Ltd
- TELTONICA
- TomTom International BV.
- Trackimo Inc.
- Verizon
- Xirgo Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bhdu8
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005772/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.