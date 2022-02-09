Global Food Amino Acids Market (2022 to 2029) - Featuring Ajinomoto, CJ and Kingchem Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food Amino Acids Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Product; By Source; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food amino acids market size is expected to reach USD 9,227.0 million by 2029 according to this new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Protein is made up of long-chain molecules called amino acids. Amino acids are an essential ingredient for living and maintaining good health. They are also known as macronutrients, and they combine to produce proteins. The building blocks of life are proteins and amino acids.

Amino acids can be found in a wide variety of foods, including meat, milk, eggs, soy, and other plants. Animal meals, as opposed to plant foods, are thought to have higher protein to energy ratios and improved protein and amino acid digestibility. Amino acids can be made by protein hydrolysis, chemical synthesis, or microbiological (biotechnological) methods. It is used as a supplement to boost athletic performance or mood, prevent muscle loss, and promote natural weight loss.

Amino acids are employed in a variety of applications, including flavor development, preservation, nutritional component building block, all of which are projected to drive market expansion. Furthermore, the global market for feed amino acids has increased due to increased demand for meat and dairy products, as well as changes in food preferences.

Based on the application, convenience food is predicted to increase at the fastest rate during the projection period. Because of the surge in demand for processed and convenience meals, there has been an increase in demand for food amino acids in recent years. Factors such as rising consumer wealth, more female participation in the workforce, and increased use of household technologies are driving the demand for convenience food.

The publisher has segmented the global food amino acids market on the basis of product, source, application, and region:

Food Amino Acids, Product Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2029)

Lysine

Glutamic Acid

Methionine

Tryptophan

Others

Food Amino Acids, Source Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2029)

Animal-derived

Plant-derived

Synthetically-derived

Food Amino Acids, Application Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2029)

Infant Food Formulations

Convenience Food

Food Fortification

Beverages

Others

Food Amino Acids Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2029)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Belgium

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co.

Amino GmbH

Brenntag AG

CJ Corporation

Daesang Corporation

Evonik Industries

Kingchem LLC

Prinova Group LLC

Sigma-Aldrich

Sunrise Nutrachem Group

