CLARA Analytics Launches AI Initiative for Claims Management With Nationwide

CLARA Analytics ("CLARA") has announced it will partner with Nationwide to provide the leading artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the commercial insurance industry for a new program aimed at improving workers' compensation claims operations using AI.

Nationwide will implement CLARA's Triage and Treatment solutions, which use AI and advanced machine learning to provide claims management professionals with insights that help them resolve claims more effectively and efficiently.

"AI and machine learning offer a huge win-win opportunity for Nationwide, for its policyholders, and for injured workers," said Russ Johnston, President Nationwide E&S/Specialty. "Improving the speed and personal care offered throughout our claims process by using data to identify and deliver on moments that matter to our customers is important to our business. The new partnership with CLARA offers us another innovative technology that makes our claims experience more effortless, personal and reassuring."

CLARA helps claims managers keep workers' compensation cases on an optimal path toward resolution by validating low-risk claims early in the process and by distinguishing the higher-risk cases that may be causes for concern. Triage helps experienced claims managers monitor complex claims throughout their life cycle by ingesting new information as soon as it becomes available, then presenting key insights that allow adjusters to better understand the unique risk factors for each claim.

CLARA Treatment helps insurers identify the best health care providers quickly and easily for each claim, using advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to score providers in different specialties and across multiple geographies. CLARA Treatment determines which providers are most likely to resolve cases quickly and produce optimal outcomes that get injured workers back on the job.

"For decades, Nationwide has been known as a top-performing leader in the insurance industry, with a well-earned reputation for taking great care of their policyholders and for compassionately caring for the insured workers those businesses employ," said Heather H. Wilson, CEO of CLARA Analytics. "CLARA's technology improves outcomes for injured employees by analyzing claims throughout their life cycle, identifying high-risk cases that have the potential to escalate, and recommending steps to help injured workers get back on the road to recovery. Nationwide is committed to supporting their claims management teams so they can perform at their very best. CLARA is proud to be able to help with that."

CLARA Analytics improves claims outcomes in commercial insurance with easy-to-use AI-based products. The company's product suite applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, bills and other documents surrounding a claim. CLARA's predictive insight gives adjusters "AI superpowers" that help them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer and claimant. CLARA's customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2016, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California's Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

