The 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide® Most Romantic Hotels List Announced

Historic Hotels Worldwide® is pleased to announce its list of the 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Most Romantic Hotels and a "Dozen Roses," 12 very honorable mentions. Around the world, Historic Hotels are the perfect places to "woo and wow." The romantic hotels on this list represent 18 countries on four continents. Nominees for the 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Most Romantic Hotels list were considered based on services, service levels, special touches and amenities for couples (whether courting, becoming engaged, celebrating a wedding, honeymoon, or anniversary). Consideration was given to luxurious suites, breathtaking views, fine dining, architecture and interior design, and historical character. This is the first year of the annual Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Most Romantic Hotels list.

The Metropole Hotel (1500) in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Historic Hotels Worldwide and the Metropole Hotel.

These legendary historic hotels are ideal locations for a romantic weekend getaway, to propose marriage, to host a perfect wedding, to enjoy a memorable honeymoon, and to celebrate a special anniversary together year after year. Some hotels are recognizable, located in cities famous for their romance, and others are hidden gems, waiting for you to discover with your beloved. These iconic, award-winning hotels offer bespoke experiences, beautiful settings and architecture, and romance that is anchored by the past.

The 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Most Romantic Hotels

1. Dromoland Castle Hotel (1014)

Newmarket on Fergus, Co. Clare, Ireland

Dromoland Castle Hotel is a place where love stories unfold. Located in Newmarket on Fergus, Ireland, the estate's history goes back to 1014 and it was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011. The enchanting, picturesque castle with over 1,000 years of history provides the perfect backdrop for romantic getaways, honeymoons, and anniversary celebrations. Discover its charm as you explore the beautiful surroundings of the 450-acre estate and create magical memories that you will both cherish forever by enjoying one of the many wonderful estate activities together from falconry to archery or even a round of golf. One of the favorite spots for lovers on Dromoland Castle's vast estate is the Temple of Mercury: a domed circle of Doric columns atop a raised stone platform, topped by a sculpture of the Roman god Mercury. The neoclassical temple was built in the 1730s by Sir Edward O'Brien to honor his racing horse, Seán Buí, whose speed won the funds he needed to keep the estate within the family. If you intend to propose while a guest at Dromoland Castle, the estate sets the scene for a fairy-tale proposal like no other. Dromoland Castle Hotel offers the opportunity to surprise your beloved with a lovely outdoor proposal where a hawk will deliver the ring. All you will need to do is find the perfect words! Enjoy a romantic stroll through the woodlands to the banks of the lily pond, where you will ask the important question. The castle's falconer will meet you at the pond where a Dromoland hawk will deliver the ring to you to present to your fiancée. A photographer will be present to capture this important occasion. Return to the castle for a six-course candlelit dinner in the Earl of Thomond restaurant overlooking Lough Dromoland. The following morning, enjoy a decadent breakfast with champagne in your bedroom or the castle dining room.

2. Kilkea Castle (1180)

Castledermot, Ireland

Kilkea Castle is one of the most historic castle hotels in Ireland, with traditions and masonry dating back to the year 1180. Home to the famous FitzGerald family for generations, Kilkea Castle has played host to lords and ladies for centuries. There is no doubt that the castle provides beautiful, romantic settings to relax and recharge with your beloved. Discover together the castle's romance in the FitzGerald Suite situated on the top floor of the castle and the chandelier-lit drawing room, and every grand room and intimate alcove in between. The romance of Kilkea Castle hits a high at its fine dining restaurant, Restaurant 1180. With large bay windows looking out onto the rose gardens, lakes, orchard, and golf course, the views induce sighs and longing that can make a romance bloom. Restaurant 1180 was once the main banquet hall for the lords and ladies of Kilkea and the hotel today is delighted to be able to offer this majestic space to couples long into the future. The Rose Garden is an ideal location for couples to spend a romantic moment together. Outdoors, couples can enjoy picnics under the watchful eye of the 12th-century castle and explore all that the rose gardens have to offer. Picnics come complete with everything you would need and are presented in a beautiful wicker basket with blankets for supreme comfort. Certainly, Kilkea Castle is a special location for those looking to propose or share a quiet weekend together.

3. Barberstown Castle (1288)

Kildare, Ireland

Many fairytale love stories start in a castle and Barberstown Castle in Kildare, Ireland, welcomes you and your beloved to write your own fairytale on its ancient estate. This centuries-old castle has a treasure trove of picturesque, quiet locations where you can propose or simply be together. Beside the medieval castle is a 300-year-old beech tree that has seen many engagements over the years. Another popular location is within the weeping willows, where the proposal is best at sunset with light trickling through the leaves as one gets down on bent knee. Proposals within the castle itself in the shadows of lords and ladies of yesteryear are also immensely popular. Barberstown Castle is one of the first great Irish country houses to display its splendor to the outside world when it opened as a small guesthouse in 1971. It has maintained the elegance of design over eight centuries by seamlessly blending its Victorian and Elizabethan extensions with the original medieval castle keep of 1288. It was a former home of the acclaimed musician Mr. Eric Clapton from 1979 – 1987, when famous rock stars came to stay and played music into the early hours in the Green Room & Castle Keep. The Castle Keep is an enchanted setting for a romantic proposal and backdrop for dramatic proposals with memories to last. The suites featuring four poster beds, overlooking the historic castle estate, are the most romantic spaces for a lovers' escape. Irish hospitality is famous throughout the world for its warm and friendly approach, and Barberstown is no different. The historic Geraldine tradition of generous hospitality to all who enter its ancient, vaulted rooms and sixteenth century banquet halls endures.

4. Bernini Palace Hotel (15th Century)

Florence, Italy

The Bernini Palace Hotel is situated in a luxurious and iconic 15th-century palace in the heart of Florence, Italy. With its central location, its prestigious history, and its superior service, it is a much sought-after location for engagements. A museum within the hotel tells of the glorious past of ancient Florence and the staff recommends it as the most romantic place at the hotel for someone to ask the "big question." The hotel offers couples the pick of several suites overlooking Palazzo Vecchio and the cathedral, where couples experience unforgettable moments. The most romantic setting at Hotel Bernini Palace is undoubtedly the Junior Suite overlooking the Cupola of Brunelleschi. A large open space with a fireplace, the room is decorated with antique pieces of furniture and offers a completely refurbished bathroom in white marble with a wonderful large dual shower cabin. For special occasions like a honeymoon or anniversary celebration, Bernini Palace offers complimentary bottles of sparkling wine to the couple. The concierge is always available to assist in setting up romantic experiences like a private gondola tour on the Arno River, or private hot-air balloon ride to take in the views of Florence. Stunning landmarks like the Ponte Vecchio, Piazza Signoria, and the cathedral are only a few blocks away. Stroll hand-in-hand through the city's luxurious shopping districts and charming alleys, winding your way to an intimate restaurant where you can share an unforgettable candlelit meal.

5. Metropole Hotel (1500)

Venice, Italy

Arrive at the Metropole Hotel in the heart of Venice, Italy, and discover a beautiful, sumptuous ambience where you and your love can be at home. This eclectic and enchanting hotel overlooks the Lagoon in front of San Giorgio Island, a few steps away from St. Mark's Square and the venues of the Art Biennale Exhibition. The building dates to 1500 and the hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011. Recharge and relax at Metropole Hotel's suites, featuring refined furnishings and luxurious comforts. The guestrooms are designed with balance and harmony to give each one a unique soul. In the evening, enjoy a romantic dinner on the terrace with a view over the lagoon and the rooftops of Venice. The beautiful terraces of Venice, with outstanding views over the Venetian Lagoon, are ideal for memorable engagements. Metropole can also arrange a private tour of the city for you and your beloved aboard a luxurious wooden water taxi. Imagine being surrounded by the breathtaking magic of an unforgettable sunset at the Venetian Lagoon, enjoying a bottle of champagne together. Attentive service, special amenities and little surprises combine to create an unforgettable night – a hymn to Love! If all goes well during your courtship, say "I do" in Venice, the city of Love, and celebrate your wedding day at the Metropole. The Metropole is the ideal setting for intimate wedding receptions and banquets, with every little detail made to measure.

6. Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam (1578)

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

As the former city hall of Amsterdam, Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam has set the stage for wedding couples for over two centuries. One of the most memorable marriages in the history of The Grand is the wedding ceremony of former Queen of The Netherlands, Princess Beatrix, in the legendary Council Chamber in 1966. Former soccer icons Johan Cruijf, Louis van Gaal, movie director and art painter Jeroen Krabbé, and many more celebrities have followed since. The Grand has maintained the romantic tradition into the 21st century and the hotel has welcomed many couples over the last couple of years, each with their own beautiful story. The hotel's Marriage Chamber encompasses one of the most unique ambiences not only for an intimate wedding ceremony but also for a romantic private dinner to celebrate an anniversary or to propose to your loved one. The refined mural drawings and wall frescos, created by Chris Lebeau in 1926, symbolize the circle of life and love and therefore offer a unique backdrop for romantic couples. At Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam, staff go the extra mile to create the perfect wedding day or any other romantic experience for every couple with the cousu-main service – service right from the heart.

7. Quinta Real Oaxaca Hotel (1579)

Oaxaca, Mexico

Let yourself be enchanted by the floral gardens, peaceful courtyards, and serene fountains of Quinta Real Oaxaca Hotel. Built in the late 16th century, the hotel was the Convent of Santa Catalina de Siena until the mid-1700s. The hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012. Today, the historic Quinta Real Oaxaca Hotel is located right in the heart of the iconic Mexican destination, Oaxaca de Juárez, Oaxaca, which UNESCO designated a World Heritage Site in 1987. Amazing attractions, such as the Church of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, are only a few minutes away from Quinta Real Oaxaca. The city is host to beautiful art, mouth-watering gastronomy, lively music, and viceroyalty architecture that set the scene for a proposal or honeymoon to remember forever. This charming luxury Oaxaca hotel, with its amenities and over 90 suites, is also ideal for weddings. The beautiful suites of the Quinta Real Oaxaca exhibit authentic Hispanic flair, and many boast magnificent views of the historic center of the ancient town or the lush gardens, pool, and terraces of the hotel.

8. Alfiz Hotel (17th Century)

Cartagena, Colombia

Romance is in the air at the Alfiz Hotel in Cartagena, Colombia. From the candles and flowers in the guestrooms to the Caribbean charm of Cartagena, the stage is set for a romantic proposal or honeymoon. The Alfiz Hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2014 and the city has been named "South America's Leading Honeymoon Destination" over the past five years by the World Travel Awards. One of the most popular ways couples get engaged at this hotel is on a horse-drawn carriage ride through the worn city cobblestone streets of Cartagena. The views of the sea from the hotel are unparalleled and the intricate details throughout the hotel are what makes an engagement at this hotel so special. The preserved city of Cartagena, with its colorful streets and beautiful colonial-style houses, is the perfect setting for a romantic getaway or the ideal place to celebrate a honeymoon. Enjoy the city and stay at Alfiz, intimate and steeped in history. Alfiz Hotel offers a romantic package that includes round trip transfer from the airport, welcome cocktail, romantic decoration with candles and rose petals in a split level 1820s-inspired junior suite. 1820s-inspired suite, à la carte breakfast served in the room, bottle of sparkling wine to be enjoyed in the jacuzzi with relaxation session and finally a horse-drawn carriage ride through the city.

9. Pulitzer Amsterdam (17th Century)

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Pulitzer Amsterdam offers many ways to woo and wow sweethearts during a stay at this historic hotel. From a private chauffeur to a private bath butler, there is no shortage of luxury accommodation for your romantic stay. Pulitzer Amsterdam is located within twenty-five restored 17th and 18th-century houses at the heart of the World Heritage Canal District and cozy Nine Streets area. It was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015. A popular method for many to pop the question is either while flying with their beloved aboard an exclusive helicopter ride above the city to spot all the famous sights or while cruising aboard a vintage saloon boat. Each trip is tailored to ensure the most memorable engagement experience possible. Pulitzer Amsterdam has many romantic nooks and alcoves, but when asked to highlight one, staff could offer no better romantic spot than the Pulitzer Suite. This suite will pull at your heart strings with its eclectic mix of curated furniture, grand architectural details, and thoughtful modern comforts. The Pulitzer Suite is in one of Amsterdam's most romantic canal houses. Since 1635, the canal house façades have evolved but their charm and historical character endured. When staying in one of the Pulitzer Amsterdam's suites, you are staying in one of the finest and latest art pieces of quintessentially Dutch architecture. When you leave your guestrooms, there is no more romantic way to experience Amsterdam than from the water and the Pulitzer Amsterdam offers two unique vessels. The saloon boat, built in 1909, has all the classic characteristics one would expect including polished teak and brass, marble, leather, and original beveled glass. In fine weather, Pulitzer's open-air vessel is a charming option for cruising the canals while enjoying the sunshine.

10. Hacienda de los Santos (1685)

Alamos, Sonora, Mexico

Hacienda de los Santos's reputation for excellence and beauty has become known throughout Mexico and, as each year passes, the hotel sees more visitors coming to make wedding and 'special event' reservations. With its uncommon tropical desert location, this adds to the ambience of the Spanish Colonial resort of which some structures date to the 17th century. Hacienda de los Santos was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015 and was the winner of the Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence for Best Historic Hotels Worldwide Hotel in the Americas in 2021. Romance is everywhere at Hacienda de los Santos, but the staff know that a popular spot to propose is in the shade of three large Banyan trees on the resort. Quite often, someone will take advantage of the intense, ancient feeling these trees invoke and couples return from the trees ready to say, "I do." If proposing indoors is what a guest wants, the Spanish Colonial dining room is the perfect place. A fireplace is ideal for a luxurious dinner setting for two people. This is the single most popular spot for a proposal or anniversary. The stone church also is an ideal setting for a proposal, wedding, or renewal of vows. Hacienda de los Santos is known for its beautiful candles and the candlelit dinners are extremely popular.

11. Hacienda Labor de Rivera (1700)

Teuchitlán, Jalisco, Mexico

A treasure of Mexican heritage, Hacienda Labor De Rivera is a perfect spot to celebrate your historic love story. Located in the historic village of Teuchitlán, Jalisco, which is famous for its Archaeological Zone of Guachimontones (the ancient circular pyramids of Teuchitlán), the Hacienda dates to the 16th century. It was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2016. The rooms feature a Mexican colonial-style décor and feature beautiful views of the lake and gardens. Prior to a romantic dinner the couple might enjoy a variety of activities, such as horse riding, bicycle rides, kayaking on the lake, or a couples spa treatment. Being on the Tequila Route, a heritage trail for tequila production, the hotel arranges horseback rides and guided tours to visit the Guachimontones archaeological zone. The hotel also has holistic activities and tequila tastings. The romance package includes a night of lodging in "Alcoba del Lago," or a suite with a jacuzzi, decorated with flowers and candles. A romantic four-course dinner with live music assembled exclusively for the couple includes a bottle of wine. Need to unwind after a day of sightseeing? Enjoy a couples massage and aromatherapy at the spa or sit on the terrace and share a drink together under the stars.

12. The Mozart Prague (1770)

Prague, Czech Republic

Originally constructed in 1770 as the private residence of Count Pachta, The Mozart Prague is a family-owned boutique hotel located in the ancient historic district of Prague. The hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2021. Its coveted location across the iconic Charles Bridge means guests enjoy direct, sigh-inducing views of the stunning Prague Castle and the romantic Vltava River – especially at sunset. The romance of art and music can be found in every room and hall at Mozart Prague, where stunning frescos, vaulted chapel ceilings, charming courtyards, ornate decor, crystal chandeliers, and impressive balconies set the scene for a romantic getaway. While the Pachta family enjoyed private performances of concertos and sonatas from the likes of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791), Giacomo Casanova (1725 – 1798) and Richard Wagner (1813 – 1883), today's guests are similarly enchanted by the endless list of international art pieces featured throughout the palace, including Ignaz Franz Platzer's original baroque sculptures, Pavel Roucka's contemporary art, Maurizio Toffoletti's magnificent marble statue, and a splendid collection of frescos. The hotel is conveniently located in the city center, just five minutes away from Charles Bridge, but the courtyards are peaceful and quiet. The white stones and the blue skies are the perfect setting for a romantic breakfast, lunch, or dinner. This hidden gem gives lovers the opportunity to enjoy Prague as its famous historic guests did.

13. Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar (1780)

Bagac, Bataan, Philippines

Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar is a landmark of Filipino heritage and history, making it a perfect place to celebrate timeless love stories. It was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017 and was the 2021 winner for Best Historic Hotel in Asia and the Pacific. It is easy to see why: nestled in a fishing village in Bagac, Bataan, Las Casas is rich in gorgeous shores, scenic nature views and picturesque charm of a heritage hotel- beach resort, providing an idyllic backdrop for every love story. Elegant heritage houses or "Casas" in Las Casas are perfect for a dream honeymoon or a romantic weekend getaway. Choose the one that fits your style and desires. For example, Casa Terraza has a terrace overlooking a beachfront and four-poster bed with romantic draperies. Casa Byzantina, the high-end casa, gives a sophisticated romantic experience. It offers a full butler service, six-bedroom accommodation with beds straight out of the Renaissance, pristine bathtubs, and luxe Hermès toiletries. Aside from superior amenities, lush mountain and lake views complement the heritage house for a romantic atmosphere. Casa Gapan, located on a semi-exclusive island, has commanding views of the Umagol river. Stepping out into the sprawling hotel-beach resort, couples can wade in the blue waters, stroll along the beach, and enjoy the beautiful sunset. Couples can bike through the resort and bond through activities like fishing, kayaking, horseback riding, local art or cuisine classes, guided walking tours, and visits to local artisan workshops. Dream weddings happen at Sanctuario de San Jose, a replica of a church in Bataan. With stone and brick façade and intricately designed interiors, Sanctuario de San Jose is a magical place to get married. Everywhere you turn, the historic hotel can capture the heart of any reluctant or unabashed romantic.

14. Great Southern Killarney (1854)

Killarney, Ireland

There is no better place for a romantic retreat among the stunning Lakes of Killarney in southwestern Ireland than at Great Southern Killarney. Built in 1854 with the mission to "take the guest's breath away," the hotel still stands proudly as Killarney's Premier Historic Hotel. Great Southern Killarney was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2019. Surrounded by incredible scenery in every direction, the hotel boasts stunning views of the Kerry mountains, with the world-famous Killarney National Park, historic Muckross House, and romantic Torc Waterfall all just minutes away. With six acres of landscaped gardens and breathtaking views of the mountains and town center, there are an abundance of locations to pop the big question. The staff's pick for a perfect proposal setting would be in the classic Garden Room. The Garden Room Restaurant boasts the gold gilded dome of the original stunning Victorian dining room, with views of the Kerry mountains. The Garden Room also highlights the best tastes of the Kerry countryside, with the traditional Wine Room and sommelier providing the perfect champagne accompaniment to mark such a special occasion. Located just minutes from the Great Southern hotel, there is no shortage of stunning natural backdrops that would make for an incredible romantic getaway.

15. The Savoy London (1889)

London, United Kingdom

The Savoy London – with its prime location on the River Thames, opulent décor, floral arrangements, world renowned restaurants and award-winning bars – is one of the most romantic places to pop the question. For a truly memorable engagement, guests can treat their beloved to a stay in one of the rooms or suites with breathtaking views over the river, or a memorable experience in the hotel's many restaurants or bars. The Savoy, which was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011, has long been renowned for hosting elegant parties and glittering events over its extensive history. Untouched by time, today it is still the London location of choice for the most important and memorable of occasions, combining timeless glamour with modern luxury. No event is more special than a wedding day. The hotel will take care of everything, ensuring that every detail is perfect. Any dream wedding will become a reality at The Savoy London, as its expert team offers a truly inclusive and personal service from start to finish. From the ceremony to the reception, create unique, magical memories to last a lifetime. Discover London's most iconic wedding venue, the only setting for a truly memorable wedding.

16. Hotel Villa Cipriani (1899)

Asolo, Italy

The historic Hotel Villa Cipriani in Asolo, Italy, will leave an impression. Located in one of the most romantic walled cities in Italy, the estate was founded during the Palladian Era in 1500. The English poet Robert Browning purchased the villa in 1899 and, under his guidance, the villa acquired its noble Tuscan aspect. The aesthetic blends perfectly with the gentle hills and the romance of Asolo, an enchanting medieval town set on the Prosecco rolling hills in the country's northern region. Just a few steps from the heart of Asolo, with its outstanding feature as a noble country residence, Villa Cipriani is the ideal destination for a romantic holiday. Lovers will find the perfect combination of elegance, hospitality, and attention to detail. At the center of Hotel Villa Cipriani is its famous garden, with enchanting colors and scents that dazzle with every season making it an ideal place to pop the question. The garden overlooks the hills surrounding the town, offering lovers an engagement with a view. In fact, Asolo is named the "City of 100 Horizons," because wherever you look there is a different view. Villa Cipriani embodies the essence of Italy's "dolce vita" lifestyle, the idea that life is meant to be enjoyed and not rushed through. Hotel Villa Cipriani is a timeless place for a proposal, honeymoon, or anniversary celebration. It maintains the charm of ancient Venetian villas and has a powerful sense of place.

17. Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian (1903)

Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

Situated in Edinburgh's West End, the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian is enclosed in a ring of cultural landmarks that define Scottish heritage. The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian exudes an enchantingly romantic ambiance that is wonderful for wedding celebrations. The Caledonian's alluring historic charm creates the perfect setting in which to exchange marital vows. Guests looking for that special place to get married can choose from many of the exquisite venues within The Caledonian, including the splendid Castle Suite. The Castle Suite features beautifully sculpted brass eagles, remarkable frescos of Scottish wildlife, and a spectacular grand chandelier. Guests can marvel at the extraordinary views of Edinburgh Castle from the suite, which grants a terrific backdrop for wedding photography.

18. Fairmont Le Montreux Palace (1906)

Montreux, Switzerland

Nestled between the Swiss Alps and Lake Geneva lies the city of Montreux, the jewel of the Swiss Riviera. Snow-capped peaks behind you, palm trees in front; the beauty of the Belle Époque all around. Presiding over the waterfront promenade for more than a century is the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace, a hotel as resplendent as the city it calls home. The grand Fairmont Le Montreux Palace was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018. With its grand ballrooms, glittering chandeliers, mouth-watering cuisine and magical vistas, Fairmont Le Montreux Palace's flair for romance is simply unrivaled in the region. Walk up the sweeping staircase with your beloved and find a majestic hall with sparkling chandeliers and imposing pillars, where a crackling fireplace and elegant grand piano are the soundtrack to your romantic escape. Just next to the Grand Hall is the Salles des Fêtes, one of the most beautiful and romantic venues, with lofty ceilings, frescoes and a magnificent central chandelier that takes your breath away. It is a perfect and unique place for a proposal, just under the central chandelier, or for a wedding reception with its elegant atmosphere and stage, ideal for live music or other entertainment. The Fairmont Le Montreux Palace rooms also offer a magical setting for a romantic getaway with balconies overlooking Lake Geneva and the Alps. They are the ideal place to propose or toast to an anniversary, offering a magical view all year around, especially during sunset with all the colors reflecting on the lake and mountaintops. The hotel offers several packages for Valentine's Day, romance, and weddings. The hotel's experienced staff is also available to make it all possible, with beautiful flower arrangements, special treats from the pastry chef, or anything else to add to the magic of the moment. From the perfect proposal to a magical wedding reception, the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace offers the ideal venues in the most picturesque destination.

19. Fairmont Empress (1908)

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Unforgettable moments deserve extraordinary settings: The Fairmont Empress in Victoria, British Columbia sets the bar for coastal luxury, offering elegance, tradition, and some of the most romantic and intimate moments you will ever experience. Overlooking Victoria's sparkling Inner Harbour, this is where couples come to be alone for an engagement or romantic getaway, or with their friends, family, and community to celebrate weddings and renewals of vows. The setting with the most romantic ambience at the historic hotel is the outdoor veranda where you can look out over the harbor, a glass of wine in one hand and your love's hand clasped in the other as you both watch the sunset. It is the ideal place to propose or celebrate an anniversary with a romantic outdoor dinner. The hotel concierge team will be happy to book a private custom horse-drawn carriage tour or a candlelit dinner. The Fairmont Empress Hotel, Canada's "Castle on the Coast," sits proudly at the center of culture and history in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, one of the world's most romantic cities. Whether couples come to discover the history and culture of Victoria, explore Vancouver Island's iconic parks and beaches, or visit for a romantic getaway to relax and recharge, Fairmont Empress is the ideal retreat to create unforgettable memories.

20. Grand Hotel Tremezzo (1910)

Lake Como, Italy

Grand Hotel Tremezzo is an iconic Art Nouveau masterpiece sitting on the western shores of Lake Como, a name synonymous with luxury and romance. At the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, which was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011, the scene is set for a romantic getaway, proposal, or wedding among blooming gardens, enchanting views over glistening waters at every turn, and boat excursions as the sun sets behind the mountains. There are multitudes of proposal locations including suites that can be transformed into the backdrop for a dreamy private dinner; the most romantic corner of the palace garden; the T Beach can host al fresco dinners unlike no other; or choose the Sala degli Stucchi at the 18th-century aristocratic Villa Sola Cabiati, for the most sublime of surprises to celebrate love. Dinner at La Terrazza Gualtiero Marches, a candlelit terrace right on the lake, is a wonderful highlight of a romantic getaway at Grand Hotel Tremezzo. Along with dinner, there is nothing more romantic than discovering Lake Como by boat with some of the most experienced captains at the helm. Each journey is entirely personalized to a guest's wishes, from sunrise dips in the lake to sunset cocktails. An Art Nouveau palace full of history, Grand Hotel Tremezzo keeps the glamour of the past alive and alluring.

21. Mayaland Hotel & Bungalows (1923)

Chichen Itza, Yucatán, Mexico

Mayaland Hotel & Bungalows is right in the heart of the pre-Hispanic city of Chichén Itzá, one of the best-preserved treasures of the Maya culture and a World Heritage Site in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The Mayaland Hotel & Bungalows resort features the best of creature comforts and authentic Mexican architecture, plus a rich decoration of local timbers carved by local artists that harmonize with its tropical environment. Interiors are inspired by distinctive Mayan and historical Hacienda design motifs surrounded by coconut and banana palm trees, flowering from the resort's beautiful gardens. The resort celebrates the region's Mayan heritage and traditions in its beautiful accommodation inspired by the architecture of the Mayan houses that are found scattered throughout the Yucatan peninsula. The Hotel & Bungalows Mayaland is an exquisite wedding destination, an exclusive setting, and a romantic resort to spend a wedding night or a honeymoon. The resort offers couples massages, private tours of archeological sites, and live music. Your senses will be engaged during romantic dinners where you can experience Yucatan delicacies passed down through generations, with recipes that are descendent of pre-Hispanic culinary arts. Indulge in adventure.

22. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore (1924)

Singapore

From historic architecture and rich heritage to stunning views and uncommon luxury, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore embodies timeless romance and distinctive elegance. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore was once Singapore's General Post Office, that saw the passage of countless love letters and postcards to loved ones. The hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011. Retaining much of its original features, this luxurious five-star Grande Dame is quite extraordinary for the scale and quality of its restoration. As noted by a Condé Nast Traveler review, The Fullerton Hotel has captured "the personality of a heritage hotel" and "surrounds its guests with a surprisingly refreshing ambience of peace and tranquility." Today, behind a classical Palladian façade, the hotel is the perfect setting for new beginnings and life-long memories. One recommended location at the hotel for a proposal is perched on the very top of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore. There, the Lighthouse occupies the exact location where a beacon once guided mariners into the safety of the Singapore port in the 20th-century. The intimate venue commands one of the most mesmerizing views of Singapore's skyline and Marina Bay waterfront. Below, the rooms and suites overlook the sunlit atrium courtyard, or have balconies that open out to sweeping panoramas of the city skyline, river promenade or sea. The Governor Suite is an ideal space for a romantic proposal, celebrating an anniversary, or spending quiet moments while having an intimate dinner for two on your private balcony. Book the Celebration Package and the Fullerton staff will work with you to make your stay totally unique. From rose petal milk baths to romantic room decorations, and champagne on arrival, the staff will set the stage for your celebration. Simply speak to the Fullerton team at the concierge desk to find out how they can make your birthday, anniversary, or wedding proposal extra special.

23. Hotel New Grand (1927)

Yokohama, Japan

Couples looking for beautiful vistas and luxury accommodation will delight in the sights of Yokohama Bay and the Yokohama Bay Bridge from each of the guestrooms and suites at Hotel New Grand in Yokohama, Japan. This hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012, and it was the 2016 winner for Best Historic Hotel in Asia and the Pacific. Why? High-end amenities combined with elegant European-inspired décor create gorgeous, sophisticated spaces. The romance of Hotel New Grand is epitomized by the courtyard at sunset and sunrise. When darkness falls, the glittering lights of the city fall on the Italianate fountain. Imagine standing with your beloved in the dark, watching light dance on the water and listening to birdsongs in the garden. The courtyard always has its charms, and in the morning sunshine, it is a place to relax and greet the day together. Inside the hotel the décor is stunning with its deep ocean blues, sensuous reds, and dark, carved wood and creates a romantic atmosphere that is the historical core of the Hotel New Grand, a gorgeous blend of Neoclassical design elements.

24. Hôtel Napoléon Paris (1928)

Paris, France

Built in 1928, the Hôtel Napoléon Paris is a luxury five-star hotel that traces its origins to a love story, one starring a young Parisian and a rich Russian entrepreneur. Enchanted by his lady love, the wealthy Russian offered her a hotel in a most fashionable part of Paris. Today, this grand setting in the heart of Paris can be part of your love story. The charming decor in the hotel is inspired by one of France's most glorious epochs – that of Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. The Hôtel Napoléon is perfect for families or couples looking for an escape in Paris, a city that breathes romance. Located in the famous 8th arrondissement, one of Paris's elegant upmarket neighborhoods, it is ideally placed for shopping or business trips and is close to the capital's iconic monuments. The staff recommends couples stay in the Hôtel Napoléon Paris' Imperial Suite, where they can enjoy a memorable view of both the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe. Both landmarks are enjoyed best at twilight, when the monuments light up and the tower starts twinkling. To enhance the day, the hotel's romance package includes a bottle of Napoleon Champagne, a box of chocolates, a Napoleon candle and a romantic decoration awaiting the couple's arrival. Could it be any better? Yes, relax! The hotel offers the newly engaged couple a late check-out the next day. All these amenities may also be bought separately from the room as an add-on package.

25. Fairmont Le Château Montebello (1930)

Quebec, Canada

In Quebec, directly on the Ottawa River, sits the grand cedar structure of the Fairmont Le Château Montebello, a historic resort featuring buildings that date back to 1930. It was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018. A marriage of luxury and rustic charm, this resort hosts guests in the largest log cabin in the world. This log structure was originally used as the exclusive retreat of the Seigniory Club, with a history of famous guests such as Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco. Along with royalty, Fairmont Le Château Montebello has hosted thousands of ordinary couples celebrating their extraordinary love since the 1930s. Some of the most magical experiences have been proposals, weddings, and honeymoons, and the hotel staff pride themselves on creating memories for guests that last a lifetime. Imagine: an intimate pontoon ride on the Ottawa river followed by a romantic dinner for two at the beautiful Aux Chantignoles restaurant or fireside near the six-faced fireplace of the grand lobby. On the banks of the Ottawa River, Fairmont Le Château Montebello's water-side gazebo offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape and is also perfectly located to enjoy both sunrise and sunset, at any time of year. With a rustic flair, the gazebo can be customized to include a selection of amenities like a table and chair set-up, an outdoor fire pit, blankets, candles, and flowers.

A Dozen Roses: Honorable Mentions

1. Hotel Hacienda de Abajo (1493)

La Palma, Spain

On the island of La Palma, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the Hotel Hacienda de Abajo is surrounded by a landscape of lush and rich vegetation, embraced by a coastline lapped by an ocean of pure and intensely blue waters, and blessed with a warm and sunny climate with profusely starry nights. Here in this blissful environment, a series of buildings that were once the hub of prosperous trade between Flanders, Andalusia, and the West Indies, are transformed into luxury accommodations perfect for a romantic getaway or honeymoon. The hotel has thirty-two rooms exquisitely decorated with works of art from the first to the twentieth centuries, most of them with a balcony, terrace, or garden. The bathhouse spa invites couples to relax and rejuvenate. Take a piece of paradise home by taking an introductory couples massage course from the experts at the Bathhouse spa. Enjoy a romantic meal at the hotel's El Sitio restaurant, a divine setting where you can savor menu options that fuse local culinary traditions with international influences and bask together in stunning views of the Atlantic.

2. Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa (15th Century)

St Andrews, Scotland, UK

Most wedding proposals at this centuries old hotel take place over the holidays. Hotel staff have been instrumental in assisting successful proposals over the years including fun and different ideas such as writing words in the sand on the West Sands Beach to be discovered after a wind-swept walk; piping chocolate words onto a dessert plate during dinner; a helicopter flight around St Andrews, followed by a glass of champagne with the ring in a glass. One of the most popular proposals at the hotel includes a signature whisky cocktail in the Road Hole Bar with the ring encased in an ice-sphere.

3. Hacienda Uxmal Plantation & Museum (1683)

Uxmal, Yucatán, Mexico

The staff at the beautiful Hacienda Uxmal Hotel are excited to host you and your love at one of the most romantic locations in Yucatán: the pre-Columbian city of Uxmal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, admired for its Mayan architecture and exquisite art dedicated to Chaac, the god of rain. Hacienda Uxmal Plantation & Museum features authentic Yucatán architecture, preserving all its details from a traditional Yucatan hacienda, furnished with upscale accommodations and amenities. Uxmal is a unique destination for engagements, honeymoons, and anniversary packages where couples will be enveloped by an atmosphere of relaxation. Imagine yourself and your love breathing in the clean, fragrant air of tropical woods, while surrounded by preserved heritage of the Maya of Uxmal. The Hotel Hacienda Uxmal offers romance packages with amenities like candlelit dinners and serenades. One featured booking option is a romantic escape at sunset, when you are taken away to an observation point where you can enjoy the natural scenery, listen to birdsongs, and sip wine together.

4. Hilton Molino Stucky Venice (1884)

Venice, Italy

In one of the world's most romantic and magical ancient cities, the Hilton Molino Stucky Venice offers guests unparalleled views that set the scene for proposals, honeymoons, and all romantic moments. You and your beloved are invited to stay in the updated Molino Rooms and Suites for a unique experience, a Venetian escape as exciting and as historic as your love. The hotel's most memorable romantic locations are the rooftop pool and Skyline Rooftop Bar. The terrace is ideal for a romantic proposal with panoramic views, and it is in fact, one of the most requested locations for proposals and weddings. The Presidential Suite, which is the highest and largest suite in Venice, is another recommended location for a romantic interlude and is located on the top of the original tower of the historic flour mill. From the Presidential Suite, guests have exclusive access to the terrace located on the very top of the tower: the second highest point in Venice. Imagine standing with your love, watching the sun rise over the lagoon, the city, and the mountains in the background. The hotel offers experiences tailored to guests' requests. Guests can book exclusive private candlelit dinners at the Presidential Suite, private gondola rides, intimate boat tours along the Grand Canal, and romantic walking tours along the bridges of Venice.

5. Hotel Club Francés Buenos Aires (1886)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

In the heart of Recoleta, the neighborhood most resembling a Parisian Buenos Aires, stands Hotel Club Francés. A perfect place for romance where the classic old world meets the busy day to day. A place visited by the Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson (the love that was worth abdicating the crown of England), Antoine de Saint-Exupéry the writer of, The Little Prince, one of the most beautiful books about sweet innocent love, or Nobel prize winner Mario Vargas Llosas and another beautiful writer of love, Jorge Luis Borges.

6. Mystery Hotel Budapest (1896)

Budapest, Hungary

Romance should be fun, and Hungary's Mystery Hotel Budapest makes a romantic getaway exciting and fresh. Guests are invited to uncover the secret passageways and optical illusions throughout the hotel. The Lobby holds more than what meets the eye. Check behind the curtains to find the elevator or follow the Aladdin-style magic carpet to the reception desk. Watch the art pieces on the wall as they shift and transform. Try to figure out how to open the hidden doors to the Pythagoras room, one of the hotel's creative meeting spaces. The hotel offers a romance package with amenities to share. A stay at Mystery Hotel Budapest is an experience in and of itself, and one that you are invited to share with your love.

7. Hotel Regina Louvre (1900)

Paris, France

Paris is the city of love, and what better place to get engaged? Many of the guestrooms have breath-taking views of Paris' most beautiful landmarks including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum, making this hotel a perfect place for one to get down on bended knee. Within sight of the Tuileries Gardens, Hotel Regina Louvre offers the ultimate in French sophistication and decadence. Surrounded by all the finest offerings of Paris, this Art Nouveau hotel is firmly anchored in the history of Paris.

8. The Grand York (1906)

York, United Kingdom

The Grand York in North Yorkshire, England, offers the region's most romantic and elegant atmosphere for your proposal, honeymoon, and anniversaries. Filled with rich, authentic historic features from parquet flooring to oak paneled walls, there are intricate details throughout the hotel's restaurants, lounges, and bars, as well as in each hotel bedroom. The concierge team is always on hand to ensure that the perfect proposal is possible for all couples. The holiday season is a popular time for couples to get engaged, when the grand tree is lit, and the hotel is bustling with cheer. The stylish suites provide elegance and luxury, where you will be guaranteed to have every need accommodated. For those looking for a summer romantic experience, allow the concierge to lead you to one of the historic York gardens and set up your private picnic. Private dining spaces with exclusive use are perfect for popping the question, and a horse and carriage ride around the historic city of York can make the moment even more magical. Night owls will want to take advantage of the hotel's Dark Skies package, taking guests to where the city meets the country at the beautiful North York Moors. With specific dates chosen to allow for the clearest of skies, the experience guarantees an unforgettable night under the stars. The hotel's array of experiences and packages ensure a unique stay for all. The Grand York's five-star services combined with the plethora of offerings in York promises a memorable getaway, where you will want to return to reminisce for years to come.

9. Hotel Waldhaus Sils (1908)

Sils Maria, Graubünden, Switzerland

Picture you and your beloved standing together, cozy in one of Hotel Waldhaus Sils' welcoming guestrooms, gazing out onto a snowy, picturesque Lake Silvaplana. Or imagine it is summer and you are together on a boat ride on this majestic body of water, basking in stunning views of the Swiss Alps. Any time of year, you can find romance at Hotel Waldhaus Sils. Appearing like a fortress on a hill, this hotel in Sils Maria is a grand symbol of restrained beauty and elegance. The Hotel Waldhaus Sils was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2014, and ICOMOS Switzerland, the International Council on Monuments and Sites, named it Swiss "Historic Hotel of the Year" in 2005. Sils Maria is surrounded by lakes and majestic peaks in the Engadin Valley. Summer or winter, it is worth a visit. With the grand hotel atmosphere, it is the perfect hotel for a celebration or an anniversary. There are a few lovely small churches in the different villages around Sils to hold a romantic wedding, and lakes and mountains with stunning views are perfect places to propose or hold a romantic picnic. Couples can enjoy candlelit dinners for two and horse-drawn carriage rides under the moon. The Waldhaus Sils is the perfect hotel for a romantic Swiss mountain lake getaway.

10. Fairmont Hotel Macdonald (1915)

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Every fairytale wedding needs a fairytale venue. For over a century, Edmonton, Alberta's Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – the Chateau on the River – has been where happily-ever-afters begin. Fairmont Hotel Macdonald delivers unparalleled views of the North Saskatchewan River Valley from over 10,000 square feet of manicured garden grounds. The extravagant ballrooms with soaring ceilings, crystal chandeliers and romantic architecture provide the perfect backdrop for the day you have always dreamed of. A night in the regal one-bedroom Queen Elizabeth Suite is the perfect way to celebrate a romantic evening, whether it is your wedding night, anniversary, or spontaneous getaway. The suite offers a unique layout with sophisticated décor fit for a Queen. It is no wonder Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II handpicked the suite as her home away from home when she visited Canada in May 2005! Royalty or commoner, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald has something for everyone. Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Edmonton, the hotel is just steps from live entertainment at the Winspear and Citadel theatres. With two on-site dining experiences run by the award-winning culinary team, as well as Edmonton's best patio overlooking the North Saskatchewan River Valley, there is no better place to dine with a view than at the Fairmont Macdonald. The collection of luxury suites blends traditional design with modern conveniences and elegant touches. The service philosophy of "turning moments into memories" will ensure that your next romantic getaway is one to remember.

11. The Yangtze Boutique Shanghai (1933)

Shanghai, China

Find your romantic city center getaway at Shanghai's Art Deco icon, The Yangtze Boutique Shanghai. The historic hotel opened in 1933 as The Yangtze Hotel and was designed by renowned architect Li Pan. It was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2009. Once a popular social resort for celebrities, the hotel attracts guests today with its private and graceful environment. The stained-glass ceiling in the lobby and winding staircase are illuminated by candlelit crystal, creating an elegant and sumptuous atmosphere. Art Deco design is everywhere, and the aesthetic conjures up the drama of Jazz Age romance. The hotel offers unique experiences for anniversaries, proposals, and other special occasions with rose elements made by executive housekeepers to add a special touch to your anniversary. The rose is important at The Yangtze Boutique Shanghai because Yao Li became famous for signing the hit song, "Rose, Rose, I Love You" at the hotel's music venue from 1942 to 1946. Many international musicians would later go on to perform Yao's song, including American singer Frankie Laine. The hotel offers several dining experiences for a romantic meal, including at the Rose Court, the lounge where the song was born. Venture out with your partner and experience the hotel's recommended Shanghai Classic Tour, an eight-hour tour of some of Shanghai's most iconic landmarks, both historic and modern. This tour is conducted in English and includes transport to and from the hotel.

12. The Murray Hong Kong (1969)

Hong Kong, China

A landmark of sophistication and contemporary chic, rising high above Hong Kong's Cotton Tree Drive, between Central District's Marriage Registry and St John's Cathedral, The Murray Hong Kong hotel is the city's pre-eminent wedding address. Adherence to its own prestige, flair for occasion, graceful service, and uncompromising standards define weddings at The Murray, which was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2019. According to staff, The Arches is undeniably the most romantic location at The Murray. The hotel's iconic archways frame the semi-outdoor space and this unique architectural feature, inherited from the former Murray Building, offers a perfect backdrop for weddings. The Arches is connected to the open-air Cotton Tree Terrace, a beautifully landscaped garden perfect for wedding ceremony. The Moonlight Cocktail Wedding Package was recently created to help couples realize their dream wedding under the starry night. Those who prefer a lavish wedding banquet can opt for the contemporary chic Niccolo Room. In addition, The Murray also offers a range of staycation packages with indulgent perks such as a romantic meal, a welcome bottle of Prosecco, couple spa treatment and more. The rooftop destination Popinjays offers the perfect setting for a romantic dinner overlooking the stunning Central District skyline. The hotel also hosts monthly Jazz Nights which features a line-up of highly sought-after local musicians and bands in the city.

"Every day is Valentine's Day at Historic Hotels Worldwide. We are pleased to announce the 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Most Romantic Hotels. The most romantic hotels are these iconic and legendary historic hotels. These romantic historic hotels range from intimate to grand and opulent," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "Having your wedding at a historic hotel is a wonderful opportunity to create an ever-lasting memory with your loved ones. Proposing at a historic hotel increases the chance that the answer will be ‘yes.' From historic destination resorts with romantic gardens to city-center legendary historic hotels, each provides the setting, the backdrop, and the ambience for the perfect romantic escape."

