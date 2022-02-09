Outlook on the Mini LED Display Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Apple, Japan Display and AOC Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mini LED Display Market, By Form, By Application, By Panel Size, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mini LED display market held a market value of USD 174.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 9,343 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 78.3% during the forecast period.
The tremendous growth in the consumer electronics industry all across the world is driving the growth of the mini LED display market. This demand has led to heavy commercialization of mini LED technology, along with additional dynamic characteristics. The high availability of smartphones and gaming stations with mini LED technology positively impacts the mini LED display ecosystem.
Moreover, international alliances support the market growth significantly. For instance, in 2019, Unity Opto Group Co received long-term orders from US-based LED lamp vendors who are changing suppliers to prevent a hike in US customs duty rate on imports from China. Thus, such steps aid the mini LED market growth.
The high cost of the equipment, coupled with the high number of ICs required to function can hinder the market growth. Although there is a large amount of research in this field, many manufacturers might face a setback to adopt to different manufacturing process to mass produce mini LEDs. Thus, such a factor might hamper the market growth to a certain extent.
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc
- BOE Technology Group Co
- Japan Display Inc.
- San'an Optoelectronics
- SONY INDIA.
- Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
- Unity Opto
- VerLASE Technologies LLC
- X-CELEPRINT
- China & Taiwan Players
- AOC
- Advanced Optoelectronic Technology Inc (AOT)
- AU Optronics Corp
- EPI LEDS Co., Ltd.
- EPISTAR Corporation
- EVERLIGHT Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Harvatek Corporation
- Hongli Zhihui Group Co
- HC Semitek Corporation
- HGC Technology Co., Ltd
- Innolux Corporation
- Lextar Electronics Corporation
- Nationstar LED display screen co. LTD. (Foshan NationStar Optoelectronics Co. Ltd)
- Shenzhen MTC Co.
- Xiamen Changelight Co., Ltd.
Growth Influencers:
Rising demand for miniaturized display in consumer electronics devices
The rise in demand for better display solutions by end users drive the growth of this market. The ever-changing preferences of consumers in electronics area is increasing the growth rate. The prominent players in the market are focused on launching innovative products keeping in mind the needs of the end users. For instance, in October 2021, Apple announced its plans to introduce a 27-inch iMac with mini-LED and ProMotion technology in the first quarter of 2022. The 27-inch display for the iMac will showcase mini-LED backlighting, and many other features. Thus, the increasing demand for such displays drives the growth of the segment.
High dynamic range, power-saving capability & the lower failure rate compared to traditional LEDs
The mini LED industry is witnessing a wide array of advancements, such as display sizes, picture quality, and power consumption characteristics. The launch of such alluring and low-power-consuming products with a high success rates push the demand for these products and increase the preference rate over the conventional LEDs. The rising research and development activities to develop mini LEDs with cutting-edge features bolster the market growth.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpws3f
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005736/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.