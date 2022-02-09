Prescriptive Data and Jamestown Partner to Provide Carbon Cutting Smart Building Solutions at Waterfront Plaza

-- The San Francisco Office Campus Will Use Artificial Intelligence to Reduce Its Carbon Footprint --

Prescriptive Data—a privately held, smart-building technology company focused on the utilization of artificial intelligence to optimize the tenant experience and decrease carbon emissions—today announced its partnership with global real estate firm Jamestown. The technology company will implement its market-leading Nantum OS smart building operating system at Jamestown's Waterfront Plaza, a 437,800-square-foot office campus in San Francisco. Nantum OS will offer an end-to-end solution that optimizes the building's performance while meaningfully cutting carbon emissions at the five-building property.

"We continue to invest in innovative, smart-building technology providers that can help us advance our sustainability goals," said David Himmel, COO of Jamestown Real Estate Services. "The Nantum OS pilot at Waterfront Plaza will inform our strategy to reach net zero carbon emissions portfolio-wide by 2050."

Located along San Francisco's renowned Northern Waterfront, Waterfront Plaza offers large, efficient floor plans and features floor-to-ceiling windows providing an abundance of natural light. The complex houses the popular Hillstone Restaurant and includes a five-story parking structure and several sustainable transportation options, including a nearby Bay Wheels station and access to Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) via campus shuttle.

Nantum OS will give Waterfront Plaza tenants a hardware-agnostic smart building operating system that creates a platform with the ability to more efficiently connect and manage any real estate operational technology. With the power of Nantum OS, a wide array of HVAC equipment, meters, occupancy sensors, indoor air quality sensors, lights, shades, thermostats and more can work in tandem, using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to coordinate day-to-day building optimization that saves energy, lowers operating expenses, while cutting emissions.

"We have long been impressed by Jamestown's approach to transforming spaces into innovation hubs," said Sonu Panda, CEO of Prescriptive Data. "It is no surprise that they are at the forefront of utilizing cutting-edge technologies to optimize the tenant experience and decrease carbon emissions. We're thrilled that they've selected Prescriptive Data to be their platform of choice at Waterfront Plaza."

Waterfront Plaza houses a wide range of tenants including WeWork, Giant Creative Strategy, Weisscom, Industrious, The RealReal, and Endpoint Clinical. In 2021, Waterfront Plaza earned LEED Gold recertification for the buildings located at 50 Francisco and 1700 Montgomery. Both buildings also earned 2021 ENERGY STAR ratings with an average score of 88, meaning they are more energy efficient than 88-percent of today's similar buildings.

Prescriptive Data's comprehensive Nantum OS platform provides real estate managers, asset owners, and tenants with real-time occupancy data, energy demand, as well as consumption data, modeling real-time and predictive carbon emissions for compliance and sustainability initiatives. Nantum's cutting-edge AI studies building operations 24/7, seamlessly monitoring a variety of building technology systems under one platform that can automatically detect equipment malfunctions, faults, and even potential leaks and floods, preventing disaster with constant vigilance. By using AI to correlate building operations against real-time occupancy data, Nantum OS optimizes costly HVAC systems so that buildings use the least amount of energy possible, while maximizing the tenant experience.

The implementation of Nantum OS at Waterfront Plaza is part of Jamestown's broader sustainability efforts, which are outlined in the firm's 9th Annual Sustainability & Social Responsibility Report. In 2020, Jamestown committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions portfolio-wide by 2050 and adopted all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Levi's Plaza in San Francisco will be Jamestown's first carbon neutral asset across its global portfolio.

Jamestown's Tech & Innovation Team builds strategic partnerships with innovative companies to deploy technology across its global portfolio. In addition to smart building technology, Jamestown is focusing its tech investments in key growth areas, including digital assets, health and wellness, big data, and property management automation.

About Prescriptive Data's Nantum OS:

Built by people who run buildings for people who run buildings, Nantum OS is the Building Operating System that centralizes a building's existing components and systems to optimize energy consumption, save money, increase comfort, as well as increase security. Nantum OS unifies all building data systems onto a single platform presented in both a mobile and cockpit-style control panel. It provides total situational awareness to building operators while remembering and learning from historic data it collects and analyzes. It prescriptively recommends and automates real-time system adjustments, identifies inefficiencies, targets preventative maintenance, and provides 24/7, 365 building recommissioning. As a whole, Prescriptive's Nantum OS results in increased comfort, efficiency, and safety. Learn more at www.prescriptivedata.io.

About Jamestown:

Jamestown is a global, design-focused real estate investment management firm with a 38-year track record and mission to create places that inspire. Since its founding in 1983, Jamestown has executed transactions in excess of $35 billion. As of September 30, 2021, Jamestown has assets under management of $13.1 billion and a portfolio spanning key markets throughout the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. Jamestown employs more than 400 people worldwide with headquarters in Atlanta and Cologne, and offices in Amsterdam, Bogota, Boston, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Current and previous projects include One Times Square and Chelsea Market in New York, Industry City in Brooklyn, Ponce City Market in Atlanta, Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, The Innovation & Design Building in Boston as well as Groot Handelsgebouw in Rotterdam. For more information, visit www.jamestownlp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005929/en/