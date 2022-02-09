Ameresco to Host First Investor Day in New York on March 23, 2022

Ameresco, Inc. AMRC, a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it will hold its first investor day, in person, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in New York, New York. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. The event was previously scheduled for mid-January 2022 and moved to March 2022 out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 Omicron variant surge in New York City.
The event will feature interactive presentations and panels by a broad representation of Ameresco's leadership team. Discussion will focus on key growth opportunities highlighting the Company's portfolio of innovative solutions which makes Ameresco a preferred partner for complex and comprehensive advanced energy projects. It is designed to provide analysts and investors with a deeper understanding of Ameresco's integrated business model and long-term growth opportunities at the nexus of cost savings, energy resiliency and carbon footprint reduction. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Ameresco Investor Relations at amerescoir@advisiry.com.
About Ameresco, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. AMRC is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.
