Siolta Therapeutics Awarded NIH Grant

Funding will support further optimization of proprietary anaerobic live biotherapeutic products manufacturing and analytical processes
Siolta Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel microbiome-based targeted therapeutics, today announced that it was awarded an Advanced Technology Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The grant will provide funding for the continued development and optimization of manufacturing approaches for live biotherapeutic products containing strictly anaerobic, non-spore forming bacteria as active pharmaceutical ingredients. The focus of the proposal is to enhance the potency, stability, and rapid molecular analysis of drug substances containing live anaerobic bacteria.
"We are honored to have received this financial support from NIAID to continue the march toward microbial interventions that reduce the suffering of millions," said Nikole Kimes, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Siolta Therapeutics. "This highly competitive grant is a statement of our unique approach in developing and manufacturing novel high-value anaerobic strains with therapeutic application across a wide variety of diseases."
The NIAID SBIR grants are for advanced technology projects that require a longer award period and greater award amount than those routinely allowed under the SBIR program. "Advanced Technology" is defined by NIAID as a "clearly identified" product or service that requires approval of the Food and Drug Administration and is within the mission of NIAID. Siolta was awarded close to $1,000,000 per year for 3 years.
About Siolta Therapeutics
Siolta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel microbiome-based targeted therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory, chronic, and life-threatening diseases. STMC-103H, currently in Phase 1b/2 development in the US (NCT05003804), is designed to trigger tolerant immunological development and prevent the onset of allergic disease in at-risk infant population. The company has successfully manufactured multi-strain drug product, completed a "first-in-human" clinical trial establishing safety in children and adults, and received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for its lead program. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, the company is evaluating multiple live biotherapeutic product candidates for future development. For more information, please visit www.sioltatherapeutics.com
