Composite Resin Market by Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Composite Resin Market by Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), Manufacturing Process (Layup, Filament Winding, Injection Molding, Pultrusion, Compression Molding, Resin Transfer Molding), Application and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global composite resin is expected to grow from USD 20.5 billion in 2021 to USD 27.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
The thermoplastic composite resin is the fastest-growing resin type segment of composite resin in terms of value and volume
The thermoplastic composite resin type segment is expected to witness high growth as the application of thermoplastic resin as a matrix material in composites has grown significantly in recent years. The main advantage of thermoplastic resin as matrix material is that the composites formed can be reshaped and reformed, unlike thermoset resin. High impact strength, better surface quality, less product rejection, high rigidity at elevated and sub-zero temperatures, creep resistance under severe environments, and constant load have made the thermoplastic resin market more lucrative than that for thermoset resin. The thermoplastic composite resins are widely utilized in transportation, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defence, and other industries which will drive the demand during the forecast period.
The compression moulding manufacturing process segment to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period
The demand for the compression moulding process is expected to increase during the forecast period. The process requires low investment cost, and can potentially last for decades with minimal maintenance. It produces more consistent sets of products, which is important for high-volume productions. The compression moulding process mainly utilizes thermoset resins such as polyester, epoxy, and phenolic. This process is widely applicable for GFRP and CFRP products in industries such as transportation, infrastructure & construction, and aerospace & defence which is increasing its demand in the market.
The transportation application segment to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period
The transportation application is the fastest-growing segment as in this application composite resin is used in large quantities for the production of composites. The strength-to-weight ratio of most composites is higher than that of steel and aluminum. The saving in weight for a given level of strength makes composites play a vital role in the transportation application. Modern light rail and passenger rail are using composites in body panels, floor panels, and other components to reduce the weight and increase the efficiency of these transportation mediums. The environmental regulations regarding emission standards, specifically in North America and Europe, are the major driving factors to introduce more lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, thus increasing the demand for composite resins.
APAC to lead the composite resin during the forecast period
APAC is projected to have the largest share in the composite resin and will expand significantly by 2026. This dominance is attributed to the rising demand from domestic industries in the region. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing composite resin market due to the rising demand for composites from application industries in the region.
The presence of emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia make the region the most promising market for composite resin. An increase in its demand from pipes & tanks, electrical & electronics, and wind energy industries in APAC is expected to drive the market in the next five years. The growing focus of the region toward renewable energy resources has led to increased wind turbine installations, further leading to the growth of the composite resin market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Automotive & Transportation Industry
- Growing Demand for Wind Energy due to Increasing Focus on Renewable Sources of Energy
- Increase in Demand for Thermoplastic Resin
Restraints
- High Processing and Manufacturing Cost
- Recycling-Related Issues
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies
- Increasing Use of Composite Resins in the Growing Aerospace Industry
Challenges
- Need for Continuous Improvement in Product Offering
- Market Recovery from COVID-19
Companies Mentioned
- Allnex Composites
- Arkema
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
- Atul Ltd
- BASF Se
- Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd.
- Eagle Chemicals
- Eternal Resin Company Limited
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Hexion, Inc.
- Hitech Resins
- Huntsman International LLC
- Industrial Chemicals & Resins Co.
- Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Luxchem Polymer Industries Sdn Bhd
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- NCS Resins (Pty) Ltd
- Nimir Resins Limited
- Orgi Chemie Fzc LLC
- Poliya
- Polychem Middle East
- Polynt S.P.A
- Regional Companies
- Royal Dsm N.V.
- Sabic
- Saudi Industrial Resins Limited
- Schott Bader Company Limited
- Showa Denko K.K
- Showa Highpolymer Singapore Pte Ltd
- Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
- Swancor Holdings Co., Ltd
- Synresins Limited
- The Dow Chemical Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owljvt
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005740/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.