Twenty-Year eHealth Veteran Alisha Mecier Named Vice President Strategic Partnerships at Better Health

The innovative medical supply company expands senior leadership as it accelerates growth nationwide

Better Health, the end-to-end medical care and supply solution, announced today that Alisha Mecier has been appointed to Vice President Strategic Partnerships. With 20 years in the health and Medicare insurance field focused on business development, sales and marketing, Mecier has built game-changing partnerships with insurance carriers, health systems, provider groups and pharmacies. As Vice President Strategic Partnerships for Better Health, Mecier will develop partner relationships with national and regional payers, while expanding partnerships with health systems and provider groups.

The opportunity to transform the medical supply industry by leveraging technology to improve support and outcomes for the more than 80 million Americans who use medical supplies in their homes drew Mecier to Better Health. Accessing medical supplies and navigating the insurance system is both challenging and costly for chronically ill patients. Better Health provides unmatched support to these patients with an end-to-end chronic condition care solution, bundling home delivery of medical supplies, insurance management, peer-support, education and telehealth.

"Better Health is at the tip of the spear creating a comprehensive care model that empowers consumers to purchase their medical supplies with dignity and transparency. It delivers tremendous value for patients, providers and payers alike by enhancing the clinical care journey, improving patient outcomes and lowering payer cost. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to apply my experience in this space to further Better Health's mission. I am truly honored to join the team and serve the market," said Mecier.

"Alisha's unique understanding of the Medicare space and the provider and payer world, having built partnerships with all the leading payers, health systems and pharmacies, will supercharge Better Health's vision of supporting millions of chronically ill patients to live happier, healthier lives at home. We're thrilled to be teaming up with her," said Better Health Co-Founder and CEO Naama Stauber Breckler.

Mecier joins Better Health following nearly 20 years working for eHealth, Inc. in a variety of roles, most recently as Vice President of Business Development. She has also worked for Tranzact Insurance Services as Vice President of Business Development.

About Better Health

Co-founded by Naama Stauber Breckler and Adam Breckler, Better Health is a new type of health care provider offering an end-to-end chronic condition care solution, bundling home delivery of medical supplies, peer-support, education and telehealth. Better Health currently operates in 46 states, and its services are covered by insurance for more than 170M lives across the country. Its insurance partners include Medicare, Medicaid, Oscar Health, and Humana, among others. For more information, please visit https://joinbetter.com/

