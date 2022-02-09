Securiti Expands Presence in EMEA with New Executives and Channel Partner Recruitment

Multicloud Data Privacy, Protection and Governance Leader Taps Former Head of EMEA for Palo Alto Networks SASE Product Line Mathias Widler to Lead Regional Operations

Securiti, the leader in multicloud data privacy, protection and governance, today announced a major expansion of its existing footprint in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company has appointed former Palo Alto Networks executive Mathias Wilder as Vice President of EMEA and Nigel Hawthorn from McAfee to lead marketing for the region. Securiti, which has a presence in a dozen countries within EMEA, is also actively recruiting security oriented service providers to grow its existing base of channel partners.

"With customers in financial, healthcare, insurance, energy and telecommunications, we are well positioned for rapid growth in EMEA and investing in the resources to capture market share," said Rehan Jalil, President and CEO of Securiti. "Mathias, who has helped several leading security vendors bring emerging new technologies to market in EMEA, will lead our efforts to capitalize on demand in the region for data privacy and protection solutions."

Securiti currently has a presence in the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, and is already working with channel partners in those countries as well as South Africa and the Middle East. The company is rapidly expanding its operations across the region and is working with channel partners focused on helping companies automate the management of data privacy, protection and governance to meet both security mandates and regulatory requirements.

Mathias Wilder joins Securiti from Palo Alto Networks where he served as VP of EMEA for the company's cloud delivered SD-WAN SASE product line. Previously, he served as VP Central EMEA for network monitoring vendor ThousandEyes, which was acquired by Cisco in 2020. Mathias was also VP and General Manager of Central EMEA for $45B security vendor Zscaler.

"There's pent up demand in EMEA for advanced solutions that can unify data privacy, protection and governance for compliance with GDPR and other mandates," said Mathias Wilder. "We are looking for channel partners across the region that are focused on data privacy and protection, and want to work with a vendor that was recently named a market leader by Forrester."

