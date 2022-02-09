Global Sensation HAUSER to Perform During The 2022 International Peace Honors

The Croatian cellist, is a phenomenon that is one part virtuoso and the other of sheer magnetism, which allows him the ability to unify generations of music lovers

World-renowned cellist HAUSER, will perform at the 2022 International Peace Honors, presented by PeaceTech Lab, an award-winning non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute of Peace. The global event will pay tribute to some of the most influential leaders of our time and whose main focus is their commitment to philanthropy and humanitarian service for the betterment of humanity and our planet. The awards ceremony airs Sunday, February 27th, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST. To register to watch: internationalpeacehonors.org.

Performing at the 2022 International Peace Honors. (Photo: Business Wire)

"It is a profound honor to join PeaceTech Lab's International Peace Honors. This global celebration of social impact and unity, represents the values and ideals ​​that have guided my life and career," says HAUSER.

HAUSER, the rockstar with a cello, is a founding member of the duo 2Cellos and is considered one of the world's most important twenty-first century instrumentalists. His iconic rendition of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" catapulted him to worldwide fame. He's toured with Sir Elton John and has performed for Pope Francis, several U.S Presidents, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth. He's collaborated with legendary artists including Andrea Bocelli, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, George Michael and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler. So far, he's amassed millions of followers on social media platforms, has been audio streamed across the globe over a billion times and viewed over 4 billion times.

The International Peace Honors will be hosted by Rosario Dawson. This year's honorees include actor, director and social activist Forest Whitaker; chairman of MasterCard, Ajay Banga; Humanitarian and Latin Grammy winning singer-songwriter Juanes, former IBM Vice President of Innovation and Technology Nicholas Donofrio, creator of ‘Humans of New York,' Brandon Stanton; Indigenous Activist and Environmentalist Tokata Iron Eyes; and the president & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Dr. Lisa Su.

A study in contrasts, HAUSER is equally at home and comfortable with classical music as he is with pop music and, in possession of an uncommon and near encyclopedic knowledge of both. As part of the quintessential 2Cellos, HAUSER has toured the world - from the Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House to New York's Madison Square Garden selling more than one million tickets to their live shows.

In a short amount of time, he has forged a new path for himself creatively. He has shattered the constraints of the musical genre, by filling arena concerts from all over the world with classical music that spans the likes of Lady Gaga to Tchaikovsky.

"Once in a generation, a talent emerges that completely rocks the musical landscape. HAUSER is that kind of talent and innovation. We are thrilled to welcome him to the lineup as we celebrate the work of global leaders and change-makers," stated MariaEsmeralda Paguaga, executive producer of the International Peace Honors.

The International Peace Honors are made possible with the generosity of its sponsors and donors: MasterCard, BNY Mellon, The MITRE Corporation, Microsoft, Pitney Bowes, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Ernst & Young, Mercator XXI, KUDO, Wipro, and Alliance for Peacebuilding.

