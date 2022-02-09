Northwest Primary Care Implements CareSignal's Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring® to Improve Performance in At-Risk Contracts

Partnership expands NWPC's patient engagement capabilities by engaging previously unmanaged rising-risk populations with Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring®

Northwest Primary Care (NWPC) has partnered with CareSignal, a Lightbeam Health Solutions Company, through implementation of Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring® to manage vulnerable patient populations as the organization looks to improve patient outcomes and lower costs in risk-bearing contracts. Using CareSignal's technology, NWPC is now able to monitor the whole health of patients across 30 high-cost chronic and behavioral health conditions, and is currently prioritizing COPD, congestive heart failure, hypertension, diabetes, and depression.

With CareSignal, NWPC is leveraging data and supporting care managers while delivering the best care possible. "It is a privilege to serve the Northwest Primary Care team during the accelerating transition to value-based care models," says Blake Marggraff, CEO of CareSignal. "I am particularly excited that our partnership brings new digital solutions for both chronic and behavioral health use-cases to NWPC patients. We're deeply excited for the impact and continued innovation in the months and years ahead."

NWPC excels in high-touch care management, which increases patient encounters for the most high-risk patients, but this type of care works best when it can identify those with complex healthcare needs early. With CareSignal's automated platform, NWPC can offer care management and preventative care to the rising-risk population allowing it to succeed in CPC+, Medicare Advantage, and at-risk contracts. By collecting real-time patient symptoms through convenient text and phone-based communication, CareSignal's evidence-based platform enables care teams to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and readmissions.

The partnership between NWPC and CareSignal transforms patient-centered care, empowering patients to take control of their own lives. "Our mission at Northwest Primary Care is to provide the best care for every patient at every stage of life. Implementing remote patient monitoring through CareSignal helps us improve upon our key metric of success in carrying out this mission: clinical outcomes," says Danelle Norris, Director of Clinical Operations at NWPC. "CareSignal has proven to be uncomplicated, effective, and safe. We can offer extra support to our patients with chronic health conditions and add a layer of accountability that encourages them to take a proactive role in their own care. This not only reduces the number of costly hospital visits and admissions, but most importantly allows us to provide our patients with the tools they need to truly improve their own health outcomes."

Since CareSignal's implementation in October 2021, NWPC has engaged hundreds of patients and provided early identification of patients in need of support, resulting in 34 emergency department visits averted:

22,800 automated patient touchpoints

576 patients engaged

449 acute patient escalations identified

These results stand to prove remote patient monitoring helps value-based care organizations excel while aligning real-time information with patient care.



About Northwest Primary Care:

Northwest Primary Care is a physician-owned healthcare provider in Portland, Oregon. NWPC operates under a Primary Care Home structure which ensures that every patient receives excellent care and personal attention from our dedicated team of providers. NWPC was founded in 1960 when a local physician opened Clackamas Internal Medicine in southeast Portland, which would later go on to join forces with Milwaukie Family Practice to form the Northwest Primary Care Group. Today, NWPC is a highly trusted independent healthcare provider in the Portland-metro area encompassing five locations and four auxiliary healthcare organizations: Northwest Therapy, Northwest Sleep Health, Northwest Research, and Northwest Hearing. For more information about our clinics, see Clinic Locations. For more information about our providers, see our Practitioner List.

About CareSignal – a Lightbeam Health Solutions Company:

CareSignal offers Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring® which is specifically designed for value-based care by leveraging real-time, self-reported patient data and artificial intelligence to produce long-term patient engagement while identifying clinically actionable moments for proactive care delivery. Together, Lightbeam and CareSignal align best-in-class population health capabilities with proven remote engagement and monitoring solutions serving more than 42 million patient lives across the United States. Lightbeam's vision is to shine a light on health data using analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Learn more about solutions specific to your organization and population visiting our website or trying a self-guided demo.

