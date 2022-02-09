Commonwealth Launches First-Ever Business-Building Program for Next-Gen Advisors

Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, announces the launch of its NextGen Business Development Group. The yearlong coaching program—a first of its kind at the firm—is designed exclusively for next-gen advisors who want to accelerate their business.

Aimed at advisors who want to grow revenue, add assets under management, and gain new clients, the program offers equal parts strategic guidance, peer reinforcement, and accountability.

Kristine McManus, vice president, chief business development officer and program facilitator, leads monthly group webinars that focus on relevant business-building topics, such as gaining introductions and referrals, the benefits of blogs and podcasts, and working with centers of influence.

"Our Practice Management team built this program in response to a growing demand for offerings geared toward next-gen advisors," McManus said. "Interest in the program exceeded our expectations and was limited to 24 participants to ensure that they each received the hands-on training and attention they needed. We're thrilled to have such a talented, committed group of advisors who are motivated to build and grow a sustainable practice for the long term."

Advisors in the program set realistic and stretch goals using Commonwealth's Business Snapshot, an internal tool that allows them to measure and track production, assets, referrals, and new clients. Bi-weekly peer group calls take place to provide reinforcement and accountability, and a special one-day session is being planned, which will allow peers to meet with Commonwealth staff and tap the knowledge of several experts across the firm.

"We're here to bring them together, offer strategic guidance, and provide them an opportunity to work collaboratively and share ideas," added McManus. "These advisors all love what they do, which is helping their clients plan for the future and ease financial worries. This program equips them with the knowledge they need to scale their business and expand their client base so they can help more people achieve their goals."

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

