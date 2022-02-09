Logi Analytics, an insightsoftware Company, Wins Dresner Advisory Services Award for Embedded Business Intelligence

2021 Technology Innovation Awards recognize top performers in Wisdom of Crowds® Thematic Market Studies

Logi Analytics, an insightsoftware company, today announced it has been named a winner for Embedded Business Intelligence (BI) in the 2021 Technology Innovation Awards by Dresner Advisory Services. The annual awards recognize top-ranked vendors from Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market studies, which look at real-world perspectives from end users.

Logi Analytics is the leading provider of embedded analytics solutions for software teams. The 2021 Technology Innovation Award is the latest in a series of accolades for the company. Dresner Advisory Services also recognized Logi Analytics as an overall BI leader in its 2021 Industry Excellence Awards.

"With more organizations investing in data mining than ever before, insightsoftware is committed to empowering software teams to derive insights and make more informed decisions. We've invested significant resources in Logi Analytics," said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer, insightsoftware. "This acknowledgement by Dresner reflects our leading technology as well as our team's hard work and dedication. We look forward to continuing to develop even more innovative ways to help position our customers for success."

"Our annual thematic studies provide a thorough examination of the business intelligence and analytics markets and identify the leading providers with the most innovative and comprehensive solutions," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Across the nine years of our focused study, users continually assign strong importance to embedded BI, and we are pleased to recognize Logi Analytics as a winner of our 2021 Technology Innovation Awards for Embedded BI."

The annual Wisdom of Crowds® thematic studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner's annual research. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

About Logi Analytics, an insightsoftware company

Logi Analytics empowers the world's software teams with the most intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions, along with a group of dedicated people invested in your success. Logi leverages your existing tech stack, so you can quickly build, manage, and deploy your application. And because Logi supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, you have total control to make the application uniquely your own. Over 2,200 application teams have trusted Logi to help power their businesses with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Logi Analytics was acquired by insightsoftware in 2021.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Over 30,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005148/en/