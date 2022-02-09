University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies academic journal Phoenix Scholar™ assigned ISSN

International identification system number assigned by Library of Congress

University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announces that its Phoenix Scholar™ academic research journal has been assigned an International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) by the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress. The assignment for Phoenix Scholar™ is online format ISSN 2771-6503 and print format ISSN 2771-6422.

The ISSN is an international title identification system for all continuing resources, rendered as an 8-digit code and used to identify newspapers, journals, magazines, and periodicals of all kinds and on all media, print and electronic.

The ISSN is an essential daily tool for all serial publication professionals in electronic archiving, cataloging, distribution, subscriptions, and management as well as a bibliographical tool: students, researchers, writers, and librarians can use it to provide precise references of a serial publication.

"The assignment of the ISSN for Phoenix Scholar™ ensures that it can be easily archived, cataloged, and located in electronic and print archives across the globe," states Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., editor-in-chief of Phoenix Scholar™, and vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies at University of Phoenix. "Establishing an ISSN is a critical aspect of ensuring any publication, and now specifically ours, is available to a broad audience."

The Phoenix Scholar™ journal is the academic research publication of University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies and serves as the scholarly platform for communicating the results and outcomes of university research endeavors, and their relationship to the broader scope of learning and scholarship.

The College research centers contribute to the publication findings: Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR), Center for Leadership Studies and Educational Research (CLSER), Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR), and the University of Phoenix Career Institute™. As longtime leaders in online education, the university utilizes research to develop solutions in the core areas of leadership, workplace diversity and instructional technology to enhance student outcomes, improve communities and to help students, faculty and alumni grow in their career aspirations.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

