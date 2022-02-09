Tonal Announces New Campaign with Investor and Brand Ambassador Serena Williams

Broader Strength Made Me Campaign to include professional athletes Brenna Huckaby, Lindsey Horan, and Simone Manuel

Tonal, the smartest home gym, today announced Serena Williams as its latest brand ambassador with the launch of a new campaign featuring the champion athlete and long-time Tonal investor. Tonal believes in embracing strength in all its form, and Serena serves as the beacon of the Strength Made Me campaign, which celebrates women who are physically, mentally, and emotionally strong. The campaign will also include digital extensions over the coming months that feature para snowboarder Brenna Huckaby, soccer player Lindsey Horan, and swimmer Simone Manuel, as well as other incredible women who have defied the standards of strength, just as Serena has done her whole career.

"The way I train is always changing, but strength training has been fundamental to my performance, and that's why I love the Tonal so much. It's a different way to train that challenges me and has made me a lot stronger," said Serena Williams. "In the beginning of my career, I didn't embrace strength — I had it, I looked it, I felt it, but I didn't embrace it. Once I did, I realized that there is something so beautiful about being strong, and I'm proud to be a part of this Tonal campaign that celebrates that."

"When we speak to women, there are a number of barriers and misconceptions around strength training that consistently come up; we wanted this campaign to instead shed light on the many benefits strength training offers on overall wellbeing and there was no one better to represent that than Serena and her own journey of strength," said Gina Hardy, SVP of Marketing at Tonal. "Serena has defied conventional standards of strength throughout her entire career, and it's been incredibly rewarding to work with her on a campaign that hones in on the many facets of strength through the lens of remarkable women."

"With Serena being one of our earliest athlete investors, it's been a pleasure to work with her on extending the relationship to Tonal brand ambassador," said Nancy Gold, Director of Sports Marketing & Brand Partnerships at Tonal. "In sport, business and life, Serena has continued to exemplify a woman's multifaceted strength, so growing our partnership with her was an obvious decision. And when we surveyed Tonal members, the top athlete they wanted to see us partner with was Serena. Bringing this campaign to life is the beginning of a long-term partnership and we look forward to our continued collaboration with her."

World-class professional athletes have always been core to Tonal's DNA. Trusted by hundreds of athletes across more than 40 leagues and teams, Tonal helps elite athletes take their strength training to the next level. Williams, one of Tonal's early investors, leads a growing list of over 30 athlete investors and brand ambassadors that includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Drew Brees, Maria Sharapova, Michelle Wie, Paul George, Sue Bird, Larry Fitzgerald, and Bobby Wagner.

Tonal is transforming the fitness industry with intelligent features, including adaptive digital weight that learns from the user for a more personalized, full-body workout. Through a dedicated and growing user base with some of the highest engagement rates in the industry, Tonal is the clear leader in the connected strength category with more than 90% market share.

Tonal is the smartest home gym and the first truly personalized approach to strength training. Tonal enables people to lead healthier lives by providing them with the equipment, technology, and guidance to effectively reach their fitness goals. A full-body strength assessment automatically sets the optimal weight for every move, and adaptive digital weight adjusts in real-time for the most personalized and effective workout. Tonal offers more than a thousand coach-led on demand and live workouts across a variety of fitness categories including strength training, yoga, HIIT, mobility, pilates, and more. Led by Aly Orady, a supercomputer engineer, Tonal is backed by leading growth and venture capital investors including Dragoneer, L Catterton, Cobalt Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Mayfield, Shasta Ventures, Delta-v, Mousse Partners, Kindred Ventures, THVC, and Bolt, as well as leading investors in health and fitness, including a growing roster of professional athletes. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

