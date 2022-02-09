Cleerly Takes Precision Heart Care to the Next Level with Cleerly 2.2.0

Cleerly 2.2.0 includes UX updates and three high-value tools to better evaluate heart disease

Cleerly, the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease, announced its latest product release, Cleerly 2.2.0, that includes user experience (UX) refinements and three new high-value tools. These updates come in the midst of American Heart Month and allow Cleerly technology to enter into the clinical workflows of health systems and providers across the U.S., drive new efficiencies, and deliver new insights to customers.

"At Cleerly, we are constantly improving our technology to better identify people with heart disease," said James K. Min, MD FACC, founder and CEO of Cleerly. "Cleerly 2.2.0 includes a variety of advancements that will help physicians better evaluate and understand the plaque in patients' hearts to prevent adverse cardiac events."

With Cleerly 2.2.0, customers can now:

Track Disease Progression: The new first-of-its-kind quantitative comparison tool tracks patient disease by the amount and type of atherosclerosis (plaque) rather than indirect surrogates including risk factors, symptoms, stenosis, and ischemia, helping evaluate the efficacy of treatment.

Understand Disease Amount: In prior versions, plaque volume was quantified as total volume of millimeters cubed, which can be difficult to explain to patients. Cleerly added a new measure of disease quantification with its Percent Atheroma Volume (PAV) to quantify the percentage of the vessel that is full of plaque. This feature also helps normalize the measurement of plaque between women and men, as women often have smaller arteries than men.

Automate Study Workflows: Cleerly's latest version of Ambra Workflow Optimization enhances the automation of study transfers by re-routing traffic appropriately if uploads are paused for any reason. This new mechanism will allow for seamless data transfer and timely study processing.

"This version of our technology continues to bring valuable new insights and discoveries about heart disease that informs future innovation," said Cleerly's Chief Medical Officer, Jay Earls, MD. "We're eager to have customers engage with our platform and share feedback so Cleerly can continuously deliver the most valuable tools for cardiac care programs."

To learn more about Cleerly 2.2.0, visit the release announcement webpage.

About Cleerly

Cleerly is the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through value-based precision diagnostic solutions driven by machine intelligence, Cleerly enables comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced non-invasive CT imaging. Led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: https://www.cleerlyhealth.com.

