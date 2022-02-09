NeoImmuneTech to Present at Upcoming Business Conferences

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 950220), a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its Chief Business Officer, Sam Zhang, Ph.D., MBA, will present at the upcoming BIO CEO and Investor Conference, to be held February 14-17 in New York, NY.

Additionally, Dr. Zhang was invited as a speaker on the panel "Maximize Your Asset's Potential Value for Deal Making" at the Fierce BD&L Summit for Life Sciences, to be held March 15-16 in San Francisco, CA, where he will present "NT-I7 Strategic Positioning via Clinical Collaborations with Global I-O Leaders" as a case study. Subsequently, he will join a panel discussion titled "Getting your House in Order: Strategies for Sellers to Best Prepare for a Diligence Review".

The details of the company's presentations are as follows:

BIO CEO and Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 15th, 2022

Time: 11:15am ET

Website: BIO CEO & Investor Conference | BIO

Fierce BD&L Summit for Life Sciences

Date: Wednesday, March 16th, 2022

Time: 9:30am PT (case study), 9:45am PT (panel discussion)

Website: Agenda | BDL Summit

About NT-I7

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7, and is being developed for oncologic and immunologic indications, in which T cell amplification and enhanced functionality may provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naïve and memory T cell development and for sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer) or foreign antigens (as in infectious diseases). In clinical trials to date, NT-I7 has exhibited favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer treatments. NT-I7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as a vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications.

About NeoImmuneTech

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to expanding the horizon of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity to infectious diseases. NIT is led by the scientific founder and inventor of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) and complemented by a strong executive team with rich industry experience at companies such as Novartis, BMS, GSK, Pfizer, Amgen, Eli Lilly, MedImmune/AstraZeneca and PwC. NIT is expanding rapidly in personnel and operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

