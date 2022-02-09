The 30 Most Influential Leaders in Ecommerce for 2022 Announced by Signifyd

Online commerce powerhouses innovate, iterate and turn disruption into opportunities as retail continues its rapid transformation in a new era

Signifyd today announced the 2022 Most Influential in Ecommerce award winners, an A-list of 30 retail innovators who not only led their companies through one of the most disruptive years in retail history, but designed ways to propel them forward toward incredible success.

While many hoped 2021 would mark a return to predictability for the industry, the year turned out to be far from predictable. Ecommerce remained a souped-up revenue engine and the digital-first consumer habits forged during the early pandemic did not fade. Omnichannel options continued to be a must-have with the popularity of lockdown-era fixes such as curbside pickup only growing as the world opened up in fits and starts.

Through it all, the 30 Most Influential in Ecommerce honorees embraced the agility, creativity and courage needed to find new ways of doing business for a new time in ecommerce. They launched programs aimed at inclusivity and sustainability, redesigned and replatformed sites, released new product lines, unveiled customer loyalty programs, gave back to their communities and transformed successful pandemic-era stopgaps into full-fledged future-proofed programs.

"Retail has always been the kind of dynamic industry that requires rapid thinking and decisive action. The last two years have exposed that as a tremendous understatement," Signifyd CEO Raj Ramanand said in announcing the most recent award winners. "These 30 honorees have turned that challenge into an advantage by launching new initiatives and exhibiting new thinking that has transformed their businesses in ways that anticipate where their customers are headed next."

The 30 Most Influential in Ecommerce is a program as much as it is an award, providing ongoing learning opportunities within the community. Honorees will share the depth and breadth of their knowledge through a series of year-round events.

The 2022 Most Influential in Ecommerce award winners represent the second group of retail innovators honored by Signifyd, which started the program while partnering with online retailers whose heroic efforts led to impressive success stories in the midst of the pandemic. Story after story emerged of inspirational ecommerce leaders scaling operations to deliver essential goods, managing broken supply chains with creativity, deploying new curbside pickup options in record time, all while overcoming the never-before-seen challenges of the COVID-19 era.

In the past year, these best-in-the-business commerce leaders doubled down on that ingenuity and moved their industry into the future at a pace faster than the speed of retail.

Each award winner this year comes with a story of vision and achievement — stories like Dilip Dand working across teams at Albertsons Companies to ensure the grocer's fraud protection kept up with the significant and rapid growth of the online grocery business; or René Meindl who guided work on Samsung's e-store global platform project; and Alpheus Clendening leading the search for Revlon's first-ever customer loyalty platform. And then there was Devin Miller, at SKIMS, collaborating with Fendi and pulling off a sales event that booked $1 million in sales in its first minute; and Jamie Lee driving Everlane's initiative to mitigate the impact of returns. To find all the winners' individual stories, visit Signifyd's website.

The 2022 30 Most Influential in Ecommerce winners are:

It is a powerhouse lineup of ecommerce brilliance that makes it apparent that no matter the disruptions and uncertainty in markets and the economy, the future of retail is in good hands.

The 30 Influencers will be honored today during a virtual gathering featuring Forrester Vice President, Principal Analyst Suchartia Kodali, a leading expert in ecommerce and omnichannel retail.

