Thundercomm Powers Louis Vuitton's New Connected Watch

The 9th of February 2022, Louis Vuitton recently launched a never-seen-before connected watch: the Tambour Horizon Light Up Connected Watch. The new product combines exquisite design with seamless experience and cutting-edge technology.
To satisfy the ambitious requirements, Louis Vuitton cooperated with Thundercomm, the world leading provider of smart IoT products and solutions, through Thundercomm Wearable platform. As a sophisticated end-to-end solution, the Wearable platform is compatible with both Android and iOS. Featuring on enhanced Bluetooth/WiFi and advanced data synchronization technologies, it has integrated with several matured sensor algorithms and can connect with powerful cloud services. With dedicated UI design and improved OS performance, the platform provides strong support to this connected watch.
Hiro Cai, CEO of Thundercomm, says: "Thundercomm has been continually creating values for our customers. With our core competency in operating system optimization and customization, Thundercomm is honored to serve Louis Vuitton to deliver best practice products to users. Tambour Horizon Light Up Connected Watch is another achievement after the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker. I expect our high efficient cooperation could bring Louis Vuitton's customers more exciting products and excellent experience to art of living, in the near future."
About Thundercomm
Thundercomm, a joint venture between ThunderSoft and Qualcomm, was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, abroad software and on-device AI technology portfolio acquired from ThunderSoft, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality, next-generation products and shorten time-to-commercialization.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005453/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.