Mawi DNA Technologies Awarded Two ISO Certifications

Mawi DNA Technologies (Mawi), a leading biosampling collection company, announces it has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems and ISO 13485:2016 Medical Devices Quality Management Systems certifications. Mawi developed and commercialized the iSWAB technology, an innovative system for collection of biosamples.
This internationally recognized standard signifies that Mawi has developed, maintains and continuously improves its business processes. This is accomplished by measuring and comparing business performance to appropriate quality standards. The ISO certificate helps to improve business credibility and authority, as well as the overall efficiency of the business.
"The ISO certification reinforces our quality structure as a company and as a supplier for our valued customers," said Hanzel Lawas, Mawi's QMS and Operations Manager. He added that Mawi celebrates this certification as it supports many COVID-19 projects by maintaining an uninterrupted supply of 100% USA-made innovative sample collection technologies.
"Our company has and will continue to use the ISO standard in all processes and in the design and development of new products," Jerome David, Mawi's VP of Sales and Marketing, added. "The ISO certification ensures that our company meets the Federal Food and Drug Administration's requirements and is the first major step to complying with European (EU) regulatory standards for obtaining CE Mark certification, which we expect to have by Q2 2022." Many products require CE marking before they can be sold in the EU.
Mawi's mission is to uphold sample integrity at room temperature from anywhere in the world enabling true sample diversity across any geography or population segment. At Mawi, The Future of Biosampling is Here™. For more information, visit www.mawidna.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005417/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
