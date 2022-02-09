Veda Appoints John Pharr as Chief Financial Officer, Brian Powers as Chief Growth Officer, and Bo Roff-Marsh as Chief Technology Officer

C-Suite Appointments to Accelerate veda's Growth and Deliver Smart Automation to Solve Healthcare Companies' Complex Data Challenges

Veda, an automation company that saves healthcare companies millions and makes it easier for patients to access care, announced today that it has made key leadership appointments that will position the business for continued growth. These appointments build on the company's strong performance last year. In 2021, veda grew its annual revenue sixfold and more than doubled its workforce.

John Pharr, finance, and operations leader has joined veda as the company's first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pharr has a proven track record of building and scaling businesses, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance and Operations at Mirror. He also previously held the role as Head of Finance and Operations at Quovo.

In addition, veda has named Brian Powers as its first Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Powers has more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise software sales industry, having served in senior leadership positions at Automation Anywhere, SalesForce, Perminova, and Arrow ECS. In his new role, he will head veda's Growth Department, streamlining the company's organizational structure, and guiding it to make informed decisions across all business functions to ensure a superior experience throughout every facet of the customer journey.

Bo Roff-Marsh also joins the company as veda's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). She brings more than 15 years of experience innovating the technology sector, having served in key engineering roles at Science 37, Guthy-Renker, TiVo (formerly Rovi Corporation), and Virgin Mobile USA (formerly Helio LLC). Roff-Marsh will oversee the development of cutting-edge technology to support the organization and its customers' business goals.

With the addition of Roff-Marsh, Dr. Bob Lindner, veda's co-founder and former CTO, will move into the role of Chief Science Officer, overseeing scientific operations and driving added value for customers by focusing more time on innovation, research, and scientific integrity by reprioritizing his roots as a scientist.

"As we evolve as an organization, increasing both our headcount and customer base, it's imperative that we have top talent at veda's helm who can expertly drive innovation in our technology and our business," said Meghan Gaffney, veda co-founder and CEO. "I'm delighted to welcome John, Brian and Bo to the veda team. Their leadership and blend of industry experience will be great assets to our company as we expand our client roster, enhance the client experience, and evolve our go-to-market strategy. I'm also thrilled to see Bob in his new role, ensuring that we continue to prioritize science as the driver of all veda's solutions."

About veda

Veda saves healthcare companies millions annually by automating complex data processes. Our solutions enable organizations to dramatically reduce overhead costs by automating complex business rules for data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL); creating a simplified and streamlined experience for everyone—from the data entry specialist to the end customer. The company is headquartered in Madison, WI. To learn more about veda, visit vedadata.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

