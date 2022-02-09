Crate.io Named as an Honorable Mention in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

-Data management company Crate.io receives industry recognition
Crate.io, the data management company, today announced it has been included as an Honorable Mention in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems¹.
"This market continues to show growth in cloud revenue, growth in the percentage of revenue in the cloud versus overall DBMS revenue and the decreasing interest in on-premises products". The report further states, "by 2022, cloud DBMS revenue will account for 50% of the total DBMS market revenue, bringing this prediction forward by one year from 2020."1
Crate.io CEO Eva Schönleitner said, "We are honored to have this recognition by Gartner. 2021 was another incredible year for our company. We continue to have a laser focus on enhancing CrateDB as the leading multi-model database for operational analytics. Customers are using our technology as ‘the' datahub in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, retail, e-mobility or smart buildings. Our open-source technologies are available on all leading clouds and the edge, to offer the flexibility and scalability our customers are looking for today and in the future."
CrateDB's ability to ingest and manage massive amounts of data from diverse sources empowers companies worldwide to turn data into business value. CrateDB is designed to be easy to scale and can be deployed on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure clouds, as well as on private clouds.
We consider this Gartner mention as an important step in the journey at Crate.io after a year of important accomplishments, including the launch of CrateDB Edge and CrateOM, new partnerships with Zühlke and Manual.to, and finally, a successful funding round of $14 million.
For more information, visit Crate.io.
A full version of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems can be viewed here.
¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, Henry Cook, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, Adam Ronthal, Philip Russom, 14th December 2021.
GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Crate.io
Crate.io is the developer of CrateDB, the enterprise-grade multi-model database, enabling data insights at scale. CrateDB's ability to ingest and manage massive amounts of data from diverse sources empowers companies worldwide to turn data into business value. In November 2021, Crate.io launched CrateOM, a smart solution that turns device data into actionable insights.
Crate.io was founded in 2013 and operates globally with offices in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the US. In 2021, CrateDB won the IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award. Clients maximizing their data potential with CrateDB include: Alpla, McAfee and Gantner.
