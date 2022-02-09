The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. ("Sculptor" or the "Company") SCU concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

On February 3, 2022, one of Sculptor's directors resigned, citing "governance failures [that] will impair [his] ability to carry out his fiduciary duties." Specifically, he stated that Sculptor's CEO was awarded "staggering" annual compensation that "may very well approach $200 million," which was "well in excess of any appropriate comparator."

Our investigation concerns whether the Company's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you still hold Sculptor shares purchased before January, 2020 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005391/en/