Orbus Software Delivers Record 700%+ Cloud Growth Driven by Demand for SaaS Enterprise Transformation Platform

- Achieves global ARR growth of 40%+ in 2021 driven by cloud adoption
- Company strengthens executive team with the appointment of Chief Financial Officer, SVP Sales, Global Head of Partnerships and Head of Commercial Operations
- Strong innovation roadmap in cybersecurity, sustainability and AI/ML areas
Enterprises globally are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives, resulting in a huge increase for clarity, agility and resilience across their enterprise-wide transformation programs. As a leading provider of cloud solutions for digital transformation, Orbus Software has seen a record ARR growth of 40%+ in 2021, driven by 700%+ ARR increase in demand for its iServer365 SaaS enterprise transformation platform.
The company added over 100 customers globally in 2021, reflecting the growing demand for SaaS enterprise transformation platforms. New brands joining the cloud platform include American United Insurance, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Blood Service, Christiana Care Health System, Intact Financial Corporation, Jacobs Engineering and SourceAmerica.
An accelerating growth trajectory has led to North American operations doubling in size and 60+ new hires over the last six months. To lead global expansion activities, the company has also appointed several new senior US executives including Alex Day as Senior Vice President Sales for the Americas and Marjorie Martinez as Global Head of Partnerships.
Michael D'Onofrio, CEO, Orbus Software, commented: "Digital transformation is now a critical imperative for all business and government leaders. The last two years have completely rewritten the rules of the industry and the demand for modern enterprise architecture solutions is soaring. At Orbus Software, we are committed to helping our customers not only transform their enterprises but build sustainable and resilient operations to accelerate their digital future. We will continue to invest heavily in our people, our customers, our platform and our partner ecosystem to support this rapid growth trajectory."
Orbus Software has committed to being carbon negative in 2022 and has launched several innovation programs including cybersecurity, sustainability and AI/ML initiatives.
About Orbus Software
Orbus Software is a global enterprise software vendor and a recognized leading provider of cloud solutions for digital transformation. Our products drive alignment between strategy and execution by leveraging familiar Microsoft, ServiceNow and other best-of-breed cloud solutions to ensure rapid enterprise adoption and market leading innovations.
Orbus Software's customers are primarily large, blue chip enterprises and government organizations located across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific region, spanning all industry verticals. The company is customer-centric to its core, and wholly focused on delivering technology innovation that further accelerates customer success. Example global customers include AstraZeneca, BP, CIB Bank, Dell, IKEA, Mastercard, New York Power, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, Schroders and Saab.
