Ameriprise Financial Recognized by J.D. Power for Providing an Outstanding Customer Experience

2022 marks the third consecutive year Ameriprise has earned the J.D. Power Customer Service Certification
For the third year in a row, Ameriprise Financial AMP has earned a J.D. Power Customer Service Certification for excellence in providing an "outstanding customer service experience" to financial advisors who call the firm for support over the phone. Ameriprise Advice & Wealth Management and RiverSource earned the certification following a rigorous evaluation and survey of advisors' recent experiences with their contact center teams.
"At Ameriprise, we pride ourselves on the premium level of support we provide to our advisors so they can deliver exceptional service to their clients," said Dawn Cooper Executive Vice President of Service & Operations at Ameriprise. "We equip our contact center teams with industry-leading training, coaching and tools so they can help our advisors conduct business with the speed and accuracy that clients rely on and appreciate. Earning this Certified Customer Service distinction once again from J.D. Power demonstrates how Ameriprise is achieving the highest standards for service across industries."
To become certified, Ameriprise achieved a customer satisfaction score that exceeded J.D Power's benchmark and also achieved J.D. Power's standards for executing best practices derived from high-performing contact centers across more than a dozen industries.
Ameriprise also received this distinction in 2020 and 2021. For more information about the certification, visit jdpower.com/ccc.
About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.
© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005376/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
