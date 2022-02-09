Alation Named a Winner in 2021 Technology Innovation Awards

Alation awarded Top Data Catalog by Dresner Advisory Services

Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced that the Alation Data Catalog was named a winner of the 2021 Technology Innovation Awards presented by Dresner Advisory Services. Alation was ranked #1 in the 2021 Data Catalog market study for its leading data intelligence platform.

"There is a strong link between data catalogs and successful BI usage. Data catalogs help organizations understand the data that they can use, and the data that they need to govern and manage," said Satyen Sangani, founder and CEO, Alation. "Alation is proud to be named as the leader in Data Catalogs by Dresner Advisory Services Technology Innovation Awards."

"Among the many thematic areas we cover, data catalog stands out as a growth area that organizations continue to rank as important. As data complexity continues to increase, we expect this trend will continue," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory. "Congratulations to Alation for its leadership in the 2021 Data Catalog market study."

The Technology Innovation Awards are presented to the top-ranked vendors in 12 Dresner Advisory 2021 Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market reports that examine current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities. The annual thematic studies, which are based on data collected from end-users, provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner's annual research. Download a complimentary copy of the complete Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® Data Catalog Market Study.

Platforms in the Data Catalog category were scored on the technology's ability to simplify access to analytical content and provide collaboration and governance capabilities to make it more trustworthy and broadly available.

Alation dramatically improves analyst productivity with behavioral intelligence to increase the accuracy of analytics with guided navigation. The catalog drives confident data-driven decision-making for more than 300 organizations globally. Alation addresses the data governance needs of enterprises with its active, collaborative approach, and delivers trusted data to the enterprise by embedding governance into day-to-day workflows and activities.

This award bookends an incredible year for Alation. The company won the Snowflake Data Governance Partner of the Year Award and was named a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021" report. Alation solutions were finalists for the Cloud Awards, CRN Tech Innovator Awards, and the Constellation ShortList™ for Metadata Management, Data Cataloging & Data Governance. Alation was also named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021.

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation's initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 300 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision-making, and realize business outcomes with Alation including AbbVie, American Family Insurance, Cisco, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, Munich Re, NASDAQ, New Balance, Parexel, Pfizer, US Foods, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list and is backed by leading venture capitalists including Blackstone, Costanoa, Data Collective, Dell Technologies, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood, Salesforce, Sanabil, Sapphire, and Snowflake Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005228/en/