Weave Adds Largest Multi-Location Customer Ever

Dental Care Alliance prioritizes investment in its 370+ allied offices across the U.S. by implementing Weave's customer communications platform
Weave WEAV, the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has signed its largest multi-location customer in company history.
Dental Care Alliance (DCA), a dental service organization (DSO) supporting more than 370+ practice locations across the U.S., recently became a Weave customer after successfully completing a pilot test for 19 of its allied offices in 2021.
Chris Scott, CIO & CISO of Dental Care Alliance, highlighted the success of the pilot program and Weave's integration with its practice management systems as key to the leading DSO's decision to move its allied offices to Weave's communications platform.
"After reviewing a number of potential solutions to elevate the patient experience and replace our existing phone systems, Weave was the clear choice," Scott said. "Our 19-office pilot test of Weave showed that the platform could unify the offices' operations, create unmatched efficiencies, and increase access to the exceptional patient care that our allied offices provide. Team members are more fully engaged as DCA continues to invest in putting our supported practices first and modernizes day-to-day responsibilities through partnerships, like the one we have established with Weave."
Weave launched Unify in 2021 to expand its impact on multi-location offices and their unique customer engagement and communication needs. Since then, Weave has continued to develop and release product enhancements targeted at tailoring its Unify platform to better facilitate multi-location expansion while keeping practices connected to their local communities and customers. Those recent feature additions include Call Queues and Phone Tree Updates in the fourth quarter of 2021.
"As we see many of our customers consolidating their operations with other single-location businesses and dental service organizations, serving the needs of our multi-location users is paramount to Weave's success," said Roy Banks, Weave's CEO. "Adding Dental Care Alliance as a Weave customer is not just an exciting milestone for us, but further validation that DSOs can count on Weave."
Learn more about Weave's Unify platform for multi-location businesses here and learn more about the industry-leading DSO Dental Care Alliance here.
About Weave
Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/
About Dental Care Alliance
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry. DCA currently supports 370+ allied practices and more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 130 brand names.
