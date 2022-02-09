M-Files' Scott Erickson, SVP of Worldwide Channel Sales, Recognized as 2022 CRN Channel Chief

Distinction Showcases Outstanding Channel Leadership and Commitment to Innovative Partner Program
M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Scott Erickson, senior vice president of worldwide channel sales at M-Files, to its prestigious 2022 Channel Chiefs list. The annual list recognizes influential leaders who demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.
"Recognition as a 2022 Channel Chief is an honor and a true testament to our channel team and our partners at large," said Erickson. "We look forward to continuing to build our thriving global partner network and providing an opportunity to empower our channel partners with the resources they need to transform their businesses."
Erickson was responsible for launching the new M-Files Partner Program in April 2021, which enabled a record number of partners to attain fundamental accreditations to showcase their proficiency in delivering M-Files solutions. With the team's guidance and support, channel partners exceeded their sales targets, increasing global channel sales ARR bookings by more than 30 percent over the previous year. In 2021, partners also increased the average new deal size by nearly 20 percent and cloud deployments grew five times faster than on-premises deployments. To provide partners with additional resources and delivery guidance, M-Files made significant investments to increase capacity for providing real-time support on active projects.
"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."
The annual CRN Channel Chief list identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.
CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs. To learn more about M-Files' partner program, please visit https://www.m-files.com/partners/.
About M-Files
M-Files' AI-powered intelligent information management solution connects all documents and information, across every platform and repository, then analyzes them to place them in context. This makes it possible to serve up the right information to the right people right when they need it—and automate information-driven business processes—while maintaining complete control and compliance. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries (including NBC Universal, OMV, SAS Institute, and ThyssenKrupp) use M-Files to manage their business information and processes—and give their employees A Smarter Way to Work. For more information, visit, www.m-files.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
