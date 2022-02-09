Denodo Once Again Named a Customers' Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer": Data Integration Tools

More than four out of five reviewers show willingness to recommend Denodo Platform to others

Denodo, the leader in data integration and management, today announced that it is once again named a Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Data Integration Tools, 28 January, 2022 report. With an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5, Denodo is one of the only three Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools Leaders to receive Customers' Choice for 2022, and is the third highest rated data integration vendor in the Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Data Integration Tools report. The complete list of 18 vendors and the corresponding Gartner Peer Insights user reviews and ratings can be seen here.

For the second year, Denodo was also positioned as a "Leader" in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, a comprehensive report that recognized the data virtualization and integration provider for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Reviews by Denodo customers appearing in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Data Integration Tools include:

"As a business user, data engineering has been made super easy and intuitive. Great webtools making it easy to serve to a wide range of users and use cases." The full review can be seen here.

"Very good experience. The software provides the functionalities that are described on the product sheet with a very high level of professionalism. It will help with the creation of a stronger data culture by facilitating the access to the data to the business users." The full review can be seen here.

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic.

"We feel, being named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant is a clear indicator of our superior vision and execution in the Data Integration Tools market; however, receiving the Customers' Choice is equally compelling, as it is a testament of how positive our customers perceive our product, services, and support," said Ravi Shankar, SVP and CMO, Denodo. "We are totally committed to delivering superior customer value and I'm glad that it is translating into real business results."

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com.

About Denodo

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo's customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit http://www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.

