Yahoo Closes FY 2021 with 141% Growth in CTV YoY

Yahoo forges strategic partnerships and expansions to drive growth in top-performing media environment

Yahoo, the global media and tech company, today announced new partnerships with connected TV (CTV) leaders, following a successful year that closed with 141% growth in CTV ad revenue year-over-year. The momentum indicates the company's strategic leadership and reach in the CTV environment as its popularity continues to accelerate.

TV viewership has skyrocketed over the last year with CTV at the forefront. In the U.S. alone, nearly 214 million people are now using a CTV device each month.1 Subsequently, advertisers have adjusted their strategies to reach consumers across multiple streaming platforms, with CTV ad spend set to exceed $5.4 billion this year.2

With changing consumption patterns and shifting investments, Yahoo has accelerated its CTV business across both supply and demand, bringing premium CTV supply partners to its roster and launching new performance-driving capabilities for advertisers.

On the supply-side, following major partnerships with publishers like VIZIO, which identified Yahoo as its preferred SSP for programmatic monetization, today Yahoo is making new media partnership announcements, including:

Crackle, a video streaming service owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, has named Yahoo as a strategic SSP

Philo, a live-TV streaming service, has added Yahoo as an SSP

The Yahoo SSP allows media and inventory owners to increase performance and yield with a streamlined ad tech stack. Built by a publisher for publishers, the Yahoo SSP supports every transaction model, from header bidding to guaranteed campaigns, and gives media owners access to Yahoo's thriving ad exchanges and hundreds of top advertisers – including unique demand from the Yahoo DSP.

"Yahoo continues to be a key partner for us, as demand for ad-supported streaming surges," said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. "Yahoo's reputation and pedigree within the programmatic video landscape provide us great opportunities to maximize the value of our supply with blue-chip brand partners that have been in business with Yahoo for years."

For demand partners, Yahoo has bolstered its CTV offering,

Enabling DSP access to VIZIO's Inscape viewership data, which spans more than 18 million opted-in VIZIO Smart TVs. Yahoo is the exclusive DSP to access this data.

Partnering with FOX Entertainment's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service, Tubi, giving Yahoo DSP buyers direct access to its content library, making it easier to plan and transact on CTV.

Teaming up with NBCUniversal to give Yahoo DSP advertisers programmatic guaranteed (PG) access to the full scale of Peacock's library of timely and timeless on-demand content, including NBC Sports, NBC & Sky News, NBCU Next-Day Prime, premium movies, acquired hits, Peacock Originals, and more.

Harnessing powerful cross-screen data from more than 900 million direct consumer relationships,3 the Yahoo DSP helps advertisers understand and reach their audiences across every device. DSP advertisers can connect the dots in a cookieless world through a best-in-class identity graph and unmatched first-party data, activate performance-driving machine learning, and take advantage of premium and exclusive omnichannel inventory.

Yahoo's unified ad tech stack supports advertisers and publishers, facilitating both buy and sell-side capabilities as well as an exchange -- all tightly integrated to work better together. As an end-to-end, full-stack technology partner, Yahoo can uniquely support advertisers and publishers in unlocking the full value of their content and marketing, while putting consumer experiences and privacy first.

"We have quickly evolved to meet the new TV landscape," said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer of Yahoo. "From advertisers to publishers, we are helping our customers meet and exceed their needs in this exciting new area, with a unified ad stack and an end-to-end, integrated ecosystem that delivers sustainable identity, premium inventory and data, and tools that drive performance and efficiency."

For more information about Yahoo Ad Tech, please visit: https://www.adtech.yahooinc.com/.

About Yahoo

Yahoo is a global media and tech company that connects people to their passions. We reach nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to what they love—from finance and sports, to shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.

