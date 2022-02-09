Kyriba's Currency Impact Report Reveals $11.98 Billion in Total FX Volatility in Earnings for North American and European Multinational Corporations

Quarterly Report Identifies FX Vulnerability for North American Corporations Quantifying $9.32 Billion in Tailwinds

Kyriba's Currency Impact Report (CIR), a comprehensive quarterly report which details the impacts of foreign exchange (FX) exposures among 1,200 multinational companies based in North America and Europe, reveals $11.98 billion in total impacts to earnings from currency volatility. The combined pool of corporations reported $9.86 billion in tailwinds and $2.13 billion in headwinds in the third quarter of 2021. North American companies experienced greater tailwinds than their European counterparts, reporting $9.32 billion in FX-related positive impacts — a decrease of 145% from the previous quarter. By comparison, European corporations reported $541 million in positive currency impacts — a decrease of 20% from the previous quarter.

"Headwinds and tailwinds combine to reveal the vulnerability North American and European multinational corporations' revenues and earnings per share have to currency movements. As the era of low interest rates and, potentially, the strong US Dollar concludes, these quantified impacts are a troubling warning sign as this next environment will become more challenging for CFOs to achieve the industry standard MBO of less than $0.01 EPS impact and protect their balance sheets and income statements from currency volatility," said Wolfgang Koester, Chief Evangelist for Kyriba. "CFOs have a long way to go to mitigate risk and include substantial currency gains as part of their earnings revenue."

Highlights from the January 2022 Kyriba Currency Impact Report include:

The average earnings per share (EPS) impact from currency volatility reported by North American companies in Q3 2021 went up to $0.04 — four times greater than the recommended standard of $0.01 EPS impact.

Publicly traded North American companies that qualified to be monitored in the Q3 2021 CIR reported a combined $9.32 billion in positive currency impacts, and $929 million in negative currency impacts.

North American companies indicated the Canadian dollar (CAD) as the most impactful currency, with 33% of companies referencing it as impacting revenues; the euro (EUR) was second with 27% of North American companies identifying it as impactful.

The euro was the currency most mentioned as impactful by European companies on earnings calls, followed by the Swedish krona and the U.S. dollar ranking third.

The top five industries that experienced the greatest impact from currencies in North America were (in ranked order): machinery, trading & distribution, professional services, biotech & pharmaceuticals, healthcare equipment & supplies, and electronic equipment, and instruments & components.

"Supply chain disruption, currency volatility and inflation are testing CFOs and treasurers' enterprise liquidity strategies. For the remainder of 2022, execution of applicable best practices to protect shareholder value will be a large driver for growth and necessary risk reduction. CFOs need to demonstrate to their investors and Boards how to best optimize enterprise liquidity in this new economic environment. They are going to be expected to demonstrate strong balance sheet and cash forecasting precision with various cash flow scenarios," said Koester.

The Kyriba Currency Impact Report is a comprehensive report detailing the impact of foreign exchange exposures among publicly traded companies. All companies analyzed in the report conduct business in more than one currency, with at least 15% of their revenue coming from nations located outside of their headquarters.

