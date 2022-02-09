Transparent Health Marketplace (THM) Announces Appointment of Former Anthem Executive as President and Chief Executive Officer

Highly accomplished and visionary leader with 30+ years of healthcare, software, and insurance experience, joins THM to lead the charge in changing healthcare forever.
Transparent Health Marketplace, Inc. (THM), a leading transformative healthcare technology company, today announced the appointment of Robert C. Mortensen as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 7th, 2022. In this role, Mortensen is overseeing the company's accelerated national growth in workers' compensation and general healthcare. He will remain a member of the Board of Directors.
Mortensen has served in numerous executive roles during his more than 30-year career in healthcare and insurance and has been a member of THM's Board of Directors since 2018. As a principal advocate for THM from inception, Mortensen has been driven by a passion for bringing transparency and modernization to healthcare and a dedication to distributing the value back to those who pay for care and those who provide care.
"There has never been a better time than right now to scale THM's digital marketplace platform to solve some of the biggest healthcare challenges of our generation," said Mortensen. "Consumers are asking for an open system, for transparency, and for the ability to shop, book, and pay for healthcare services the same way as in any other industry. THM's mission, and our marketplace, is more important than ever, and I am passionate about delivering true change in workers' compensation and healthcare."
Mortensen joins THM from Anthem Inc., where he most recently served as President of Anthem Workers' Compensation. With a strong foundation of leveraging intelligent data modeling and analysis to inform strategy and product development, Mortensen led the unit to significantly grow market share, open lucrative new channels, and build innovative systems and automation tools that drove year-over-year growth. His work at the intersection of cutting-edge, data-driven technology and regulatory innovation also made him a key advisor on complex regulatory issues, leading to considerable success delivering positive policy change.
"What we are doing at THM requires a bold vision and deep acumen that few have. Robert, having been part of our pioneering team since the beginning, and with expertise spanning multiple industries, has these capabilities and more," said Munawar Ali, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. "The board is thrilled that he is bringing his formidable experience to the role of CEO, and we look forward to supporting him as THM scales to become one of the most influential healthcare technology companies today."
About Transparent Health Marketplace, Inc. –
Transparent Health Marketplace (THM) operates the first marketplace of its kind to provide real-time price transparency and analytics with the ability to easily shop, book and pay for healthcare services in workers' compensation. The simple, intuitive digital platform automates scheduling, paperwork, and payment processes to give providers more time to deliver quality healthcare to their injured workers. The marketplace delivers increased speed to care, cost savings, growth opportunities, affordable quality healthcare, and can be tailored to individual payor and provider needs. For more information, visit http://transparenthealthmarketplace.com or email info@thmcorp.com.
