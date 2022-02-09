Condit Receives Exhibit Design Award

Condit Awarded Honorable Mention for Exhibit Design by Exhibitor Magazine

Exhibitor Magazine honored Condit Exhibits with a prestigious Honorable Mention for LongPoint's 2020 North American Prospect Expo (NAPE) exhibit at the 35th Exhibit Design Awards in January of 2022. Condit's client, LongPoint Minerals, is a Denver-based company focused specifically on the acquisition of mineral interests across the US. Senior Exhibit Designer Matt Wolf and Senior Account Executive Jeff Thomas collaborated with LongPoint's marketing and leadership teams to craft the award-winning exhibit.

"The team at Condit did an exceptional job of bringing our vision for what we wanted and needed out of our exhibit. In reality, they actually took it to the next level," said Jenna Samek, Director of Corporate Communications at LongPoint Minerals. "The way they incorporated our branding and various other elements that speak to the technically driven and forward-thinking type of mineral company we are, is what makes this exhibit so unique."

The booth, a 20x30 island exhibit, featured direct incorporation of the client logo as an element in the exhibit. LongPoint's logo, with its strong angular elements, translated well as architectural inspiration. The overhead canopy for the exhibit is an artful outline, crafted from extruded metal and covered in fabric. The wooden frontal portion of the exhibit was a result of design and engineering brainstorm to craft the wooden components, including an almost double-cantilever, as self-supporting. As hoped, the huge overhead piece with modern design elements stood out on the show floor while remaining elegant and subtle.

"One of my favorite things to do for a client is to manifest their logo or another component of their corporate identity as a 3D element that helps form their exhibit architecture," said Wolf. "It was not only incredible to work with such a knowledgeable and engaging marketing team at LongPoint but to also have our collaborative efforts recognized in this year's Exhibit Design Awards."

With only 17 winners in 2022, the Exhibit Design Awards receive thousands of entries from both domestic and international events. Condit Exhibits is proud to have multiple Exhibit Design Award recipients in their current design department and to commemorate this impressive project at the start of the year.

