Condit Receives Exhibit Design Award

Condit Awarded Honorable Mention for Exhibit Design by Exhibitor Magazine
Exhibitor Magazine honored Condit Exhibits with a prestigious Honorable Mention for LongPoint's 2020 North American Prospect Expo (NAPE) exhibit at the 35th Exhibit Design Awards in January of 2022. Condit's client, LongPoint Minerals, is a Denver-based company focused specifically on the acquisition of mineral interests across the US. Senior Exhibit Designer Matt Wolf and Senior Account Executive Jeff Thomas collaborated with LongPoint's marketing and leadership teams to craft the award-winning exhibit.
"The team at Condit did an exceptional job of bringing our vision for what we wanted and needed out of our exhibit. In reality, they actually took it to the next level," said Jenna Samek, Director of Corporate Communications at LongPoint Minerals. "The way they incorporated our branding and various other elements that speak to the technically driven and forward-thinking type of mineral company we are, is what makes this exhibit so unique."
The booth, a 20x30 island exhibit, featured direct incorporation of the client logo as an element in the exhibit. LongPoint's logo, with its strong angular elements, translated well as architectural inspiration. The overhead canopy for the exhibit is an artful outline, crafted from extruded metal and covered in fabric. The wooden frontal portion of the exhibit was a result of design and engineering brainstorm to craft the wooden components, including an almost double-cantilever, as self-supporting. As hoped, the huge overhead piece with modern design elements stood out on the show floor while remaining elegant and subtle.
"One of my favorite things to do for a client is to manifest their logo or another component of their corporate identity as a 3D element that helps form their exhibit architecture," said Wolf. "It was not only incredible to work with such a knowledgeable and engaging marketing team at LongPoint but to also have our collaborative efforts recognized in this year's Exhibit Design Awards."
With only 17 winners in 2022, the Exhibit Design Awards receive thousands of entries from both domestic and international events. Condit Exhibits is proud to have multiple Exhibit Design Award recipients in their current design department and to commemorate this impressive project at the start of the year.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006195/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.