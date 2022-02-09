University of Kentucky Selects STRIVE to Optimize Men's Basketball Player Performance and Reduce Injuries

STRIVE will enable the team's performance coaches and training staff to monitor and analyze player muscle load

STRIVE, the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams, today announced an agreement with the University of Kentucky men's basketball team to use the STRIVE platform to monitor the muscle performance of its players during the college basketball season as the team prepares for the NCAA Tournament in March.

STRIVE will enable the team's performance coaches and training staff to monitor and analyze players' muscle load, movement and utilization in practice and game settings, including rehabilitation settings and strength and conditioning training. As a result, the team will be better equipped to understand their players' muscle performance and fatigue, empowering them to optimize training schedules, mitigate injuries, help with return-to-play regimens and improve game performance.

"A critical aspect of my role is to help players who have missed time due to injury return to the court quickly, and without putting them at risk of reinjury," said Geoff Staton, Senior Athletic Trainer with the University of Kentucky men's basketball team. "STRIVE is the only platform that provides me with the muscle performance data that is essential to determining how players are progressing in their return to play."

STRIVE's world-leading electromyography (EMG) technology will enable the University of Kentucky staff to monitor the muscle activation of its players' hamstrings, glutes and quadriceps. Through proprietary algorithms and sensors that seamlessly integrate into compression clothing, the STRIVE data platform will deliver accurate and actionable data to help the UK players compete at peak performance.

"The NCAA regular season and Tournament is a gauntlet that requires teams to achieve and maintain peak athletic performance over the course of several weeks," said Nikola Mrvaljevic, co-founder and CEO of STRIVE. "With so many elite athletes and teams battling it out, it's more important than ever for teams to have a complete understanding of their players' muscle movement and exertion during training and practices to manage injury risk. We are proud to be working with the Kentucky Wildcats to provide this, help them compete better and win more."

STRIVE delivers the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams. Through proprietary algorithms and sensors that seamlessly integrate into any compression clothing, STRIVE provides the most complete, accurate and actionable data for athletes to always compete at peak performance. Founded in 2016, STRIVE currently works with NCAA, NFL, EPL, and MLS teams, along with the US Military. For more information visit www.strive.tech or follow STRIVE on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

