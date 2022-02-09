Blue Canyon Technologies Provides Hardware on Nine Spacecraft Aboard Transporter 3 Launch

Small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies LLC ("BCT" or "Blue Canyon"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, today announced that several of their components successfully launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-3 mission last month.

For this rideshare mission, Blue Canyon provided reaction wheels and the company's integrated Attitude Control Systems, known as the XACT and FleXcore, to support four CubeSats and five microsats, all of which showcase the company's expansive product line. With partners such as Capella Space and several other commercial customers, Blue Canyon is working to enable a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy.

"Blue Canyon's vertically integrated structure and diverse product line have allowed us to meet each customer's unique mission requirements," said Stephen Steg, CEO of Blue Canyon Technologies. "The number of our components aboard this successful launch demonstrates BCT's proven performance and commitment to innovation and expanding the frontiers of science and defense."

With this launch, the company now has over 500 reaction wheels operating successfully on-orbit. BCT is currently manufacturing more than 20 microsatellites and CubeSats each and is supplying numerous customers throughout its components business. Blue Canyon's hardware has flown on more than 200 CubeSats and over 25 ESPA-class microsatellites. Additionally, BCT provides RF communications capabilities and mission operations services for the spacecraft it manufactures. It plans to support 15 spacecraft over six missions in 2022.

About Blue Canyon Technologies

Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative, reliable and affordable spacecraft that enable a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy, reducing the barriers of space entry. BCT is currently supporting nearly 50 unique missions with over 90 spacecraft, all in production at their newly developed 80,000-square-foot facility in Lafayette, Colorado.

BCT has supported missions for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and provided the Attitude Control Systems for the first interplanetary CubeSats, which successfully traveled to Mars. The company has been recognized with awards from Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, the 2020 Best in Biz Award and the 2020 Tibbetts Award.

About Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Raytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, cyber services and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers in more than 30 countries around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the business generated $15.2 billion in annual revenue in 2021 and has 34,500 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

