CSC Entity Management Earns New Award

Named a Legal Technology Trailblazer by National Law Journal

CSC is honored to be recognized by National Law Journal as a 2022 Legal Technology Trailblazer for their CSC Entity Management℠ platform. This recognition was awarded to companies and products that take "innovative measures to set them apart from others in the market," according to National Law Journal. CSC Entity Management was specifically chosen for "the tool's ability to collect data and documents to automatically update entity records."

"We're committed to continually improving our solutions for our customers, to meet the growing needs of the industry and provide comprehensive solutions that will accommodate all corporate and legal compliance requirements," says Jennifer Kenton, CSC executive vice president of Customer Development and Marketing. "We're honored to receive this recognition from the legal community for our entity management solution."

This is not the first award for CSC Entity Management. It's been named in the Top 3 for Best Entity Management System for 11 consecutive years by the New York Law Journal, and has also been recognized as an award-winning solution by the Connecticut Law Tribunal and the New Jersey Law Journal.

"CSC recognizes that all organizations have unique needs when it comes to managing their entity data," says David Jefferis, senior director, Product Management and Global Compliance. "We're committed to delivering the most flexible and configurable entity management solution available, so customers can seamlessly track and report on the information that is most critical to them."

For more than 120 years, companies have chosen CSC as their trusted business partner. CSC provides a comprehensive solution that automates entity management and collaboration for all teams, including tax and finance, helping to transform and streamline legal operations—eliminating the need for multiple vendors—and becoming a true extension of each customer's team. What's more, CSC offers stringent data security protocols to protect customers' most important assets.

You can view the Legal Technology Trailblazers digital edition here. For more information about CSC's award-winning business and legal solutions, visit cscglobal.com.

About CSC

CSC is the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe. From keeping your business in compliance and streamlining operations, to protecting and promoting your brand online, we use our expertise and personal approach to help your business run smoother. We are the business behind business®. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 65% of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Are you interested in growing your career with us? Learn what makes us different at cscglobal.com/careers.

