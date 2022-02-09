Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' Margaret Camp Wins Executive Leadership Award

Margaret Camp, Vice President of Business Unit Operations for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, has been named as a recipient of Finance Monthly's Women in Finance awards. Finance Monthly is a global publication from the Universal Media stable, providing news, comment and analysis, distributed to more than 195,000 executives globally each month.

The prestigious free to enter award program, with winners decided by an independent editorial panel, recognizes Camp's industry leadership and her role in a number of major initiatives at Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions in the past year, including the December 2020 acquisition of eOriginal.

Camp is responsible for setting operational strategy and providing strategic leadership for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. Her key responsibilities include directing and driving implementation of strategic initiatives to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of all business unit segments and functional areas, managing cross-business programs, and acting as a key liaison with other senior leaders to address business priorities and opportunities.

"Margaret and her team provide vital strategic direction and counsel for the business as it continues its exciting growth. And, since the start of the pandemic, her insights and dedication have been more important than ever for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions and its clients alike," said Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Compliance Solutions. "I could point to Margaret's leadership around the acquisition of eOriginal, or role in supporting our multi award-winning Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Supported by TSoftPlus™ software that ultimately helped small businesses save more than ten million U.S. workers' jobs, as evidence of Margaret's exceptional leadership. But, in all honesty, there are too many examples to name – Margaret is an exceptional executive and this award is most deserved."

In addition to her responsibilities at Wolters Kluwer, since 2016, Camp has served on Goodwill-Easter Seals of Minnesota's board, also serving as chair of its Services & Programs Committee. She has been actively engaged in Goodwill initiatives in the Twin Cities area. She joined Wolters Kluwer in 2001 and holds an MBA, MPA and JD from Cleveland State University and an MS in Information and Knowledge Management from Kent State University.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

