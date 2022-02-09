74 Percent of Consumers Believe Brand Loyalty is About Feeling Understood and Valued – Not Discounts and Loyalty Perks

Beloved Brands Bring Personalization, Transparency and Consistent, Quality Goods and Services to All Aspects of the Customer Experience

Redpoint Global, a leading software provider that helps brands deliver revenue-generating, personalized customer experiences, today announced new research revealing trends in brand loyalty and implications around customer experience management. Conducted by Dynata, the survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers also finds that 65 percent of consumers profess they love fewer than three brands, and an additional 9 percent claim not to "love" even a single brand. Survey respondents indicated that personalization was key to their brand connection, with 74 percent favoring feeling valued and understood as the key component in a brand loyalty program.

Rewards for delivering personalization well and cultivating brand loyalty are also evident. The survey found 64 percent of consumers would rather purchase a product from a brand that knows them, and 34 percent would spend more money on the product to do so. Furthermore, 49 percent of consumers said they were more likely to consider a purchase from a brand that does personalization well, and nearly one in three (32 percent) are willing to overlook a single bad customer experience if they feel like a company is trying to understand them as a customer. Keeping loyal customers happy is key to customer retention, a process exponentially less costly than customer acquisition.

While many identify quality goods and services as essential to loving a brand (40 percent), 17 percent also highlight quality of experience across all channels as their chief requirement. The number one way brands make individual consumers feel understood is by offering relevant product and service recommendations (52 percent), followed closely by making it easier to navigate in-store and online (44 percent). Another 41 percent said they feel understood through the frequency of interactions – sharing relevant information in a timely manner, but not too often.

"Chasing discounts for goods and services is ultimately a race to the bottom in terms of costs," said John Nash, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Redpoint Global. "The organizations that will thrive are finding ways to increase customer loyalty through delivery of timely, relevant and highly personalized information. Consumers strongly indicate that personalization and an overall frictionless customer experience are foundational to building relationships that are built to last."

Generationally there is a bit of a divide in terms of what brand loyalty entails. Boomers tend to lean more towards discounts and loyalty points, whereas values alignment is the biggest driver of brand loyalty for Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z. Still, approximately 1 out of 4 consumers at every age prioritize value alignment. Data privacy matters too, with nearly half (47 percent) of consumers feeling disrespected when brands collect their personal data without asking or don't clearly give them the opportunity to opt-in or opt-out of communications. Additionally, 42 percent feel disrespected when brands are not transparent about how they will use their personal data.

Visit our website to learn more about how Redpoint is helping retailers address brand loyalty and personalization at scale.

About the Study

This survey was conducted via Dynata in January 2022 and targeted 1,000 U.S.-based consumers over 18 years of age. For complete survey methodology, please email contact.us@redpointglobal.com.

About Redpoint Global

With Redpoint's software platform, rgOne, innovative companies are perfecting their data, transforming their customer experiences across the enterprise and driving higher revenue. Redpoint's solutions provide a remarkably uniﬁed, single point of control where all customer data is connected and every touchpoint intelligently orchestrated. Delivering more engaging customer experiences, highly personalized moments, relevant next-best actions and tangible ROI—this is how leading marketers lead markets. To learn more, visit redpointglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005891/en/