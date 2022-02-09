PointClickCare Rated #1 Long-Term Care Software Provider by KLAS Research for 3rd Consecutive Year

2022 Best in KLAS rankings include product quality, functionality, quality of implementation and customer value

PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient's journey, today announced that it was recognized by KLAS Research as the Best in KLAS long-term care software segment winner for 2022 for the third consecutive year.

KLAS is a research and insights firm focused on improving healthcare by amplifying payer and provider voices. The firm's 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report, released this week, ranks healthcare IT software and services vendors across various market segments and criteria including overall product quality, quality of training and implementation, ease of use, proactive service, functionality, and driving tangible outcomes. PointClickCare was also recognized by KLAS in 2020 and 2021 as the best long-term care software provider.

"The Best in KLAS recognition is further validation of the value our platform brings to our growing customer base," said Julieann Esper Rainville, President at PointClickCare. "We are honored to be recognized as the leader in long-term care software and are particularly excited by the strong results in the areas most important to the providers we support."

Following an extensive one-year survey and review period conducted by KLAS, PointClickCare had the highest overall score for the long-term care segment. The company was identified as a high performer in the Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Relationship, and Product categories. PointClickCare also received top marks for Quality of Training, Implementation, Value, and Strategic Expertise. In addition, the organization received the highest score from providers for supporting integration goals.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and know that providers have come to expect only the best from their products and services, because that's what they deliver. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they can expect excellence from the winning vendors."

To learn more about PointClickCare and how we are advancing care across the continuum, please visit www.pointclickcare.com. For a deeper look at PointClickCare's Best in KLAS ranking, visit www.klasresearch.com.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. PointClickCare's single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision-making and improved outcomes for all. Over 25,000 long-term post-acute care providers, and over 1,600 hospitals use PointClickCare today. For more information on PointClickCare's solutions, visit www.pointclickcare.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

