YR Media Receives Grant for Initiative to Expand Curriculum Development Integrating Youth-Driven Content that Promotes School Well-Being

Award-winning youth media organization celebrates $600,000+ investment from The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, launching a unique collaboration between teachers and students
YR Media (formerly Youth Radio) today announces a grant of over $600,000 from The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), a generous investment that will enable the expanded development of YR Media curriculum tools and other learning resources for the organization's teen and young adult content creators, school practitioners, educators, and leaders who seek to foster positive relationships, a sense of belonging, and cultural identity affirmation in their school communities. Additionally, the investment will support real-time research to track the impact of YR Media's youth reporting, using youth-made media in classrooms and piloting curricula that integrates youth media to explore issues of identity and belonging in schools.
With this funding, YR Media will grow their education programming with a new editorial series and curriculum that is co-created with teachers and youth. Also, in the coming year, the YR Media team and its intergenerational cohort of educators and students will host a live event featuring youth voices and research findings illuminating the impact of integrating youth media into curriculum to support school well-being. The project will also produce a white paper with the research findings to share with educators, youth and education administrators and policy makers across the nation.
"As we enter the third academic year of pandemic-based schooling, YR Media's youth-led and co-created curriculum tools continue to be a resource for teachers and students who need classroom content and toolkits that foster better classroom dynamics," said Kyra Kyles, CEO, YR Media. "This investment from CZI will allow us to expand upon our capacity to deliver on that promise with a high level of impact."
"We have found that teachers and leaders are hungry for innovative learning materials–particularly those created with students themselves," added Monica Clark, PhD, Teach YR Director, YR Media. "In addition to delivering those resources, we provide metrics and research exploring the effectiveness of integrating culturally responsive curriculum into the classroom, with a vision toward implementing in school districts at large."
For more information on the program, please visit Teach YR. Funding for "Teachable Moments'' was provided by CZI. For more information on YR Media, please visit yr.media.
About YR Media
YR Media, formerly Youth Radio, is an award-winning national network of diverse young journalists and artists from underrepresented communities who create content for this generation. Headquartered in downtown Oakland, California, our non-profit has spent 25 years helping future generations build crucial skills in journalism, arts and media. We produce journalism, music, graphic design, podcasts and documentaries that disrupt and shape the mainstream narrative.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005118/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.