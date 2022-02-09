Cova Launches Digital Asset Tracker To Help Users Track Their Assets And Avoid Losses In The Event Of Eventualities

The online wealth management and tracking platform has launched Cova to allow users to manage and track multiple assets from one dashboard. The borderless digital portfolio vault will enable subscribers to track cryptocurrency, NFTs, stocks, bank accounts, brokerage apps, investment apps, real estate, startup stocks, mutual funds, retirement plans, and other physical assets and liabilities. It also provides real-time reporting and analytics on portfolio performance. The platform is currently available for users in Canada, the USA, and Nigeria - to make the services available for global users in the coming months.

Dubbed "The Single Source of Truth For Your Wealth," by its founders, Cova provides a single dashboard and digital vault for today's global citizens to manage their multiple assets, many of which are located across various geographic territories. Cova gives everyone a tool to keep track of their diverse portfolios allowing users to see an accurate picture of their net worth, keep important details and notes on their investments and create a dead-man switch that helps chosen family members discover the user's portfolio in the event of life eventualities.

An average Cova user has between 7-8 apps for investment platforms alone and at least ten assets, including mortgages/real estate, loans, and other financial accounts. Unlike other digital document and asset storage platforms, Cova allows its users to track stock from over 150 stock global exchanges, Over 30 crypto wallets and exchanges, over 10,000 cryptocurrency coins, investment holdings in apps such as Interactive Brokerage, Robinhood, Binance, Wealthfront, and more, as well as track bank accounts, and manually manage traditional assets in real-time.

Cova is the brainchild of serial entrepreneur and 500 Startups alumni Oluyomi Ojo, who built Nigeria's largest tech-enabled design and print company, Printivo, before stepping down as CEO last August to focus on Cova. Speaking on the launch of Cova, Oluyomi says: "With Cova, we are addressing a huge problem; at this moment in time, there exists over $80Bn of unclaimed property and assets in the US alone; now consider that on a global scale. As more people become investors via their mobile phones, and with the rising interest in digital assets such as Bitcoin, over $4m BTC worth billions of o dollars have been lost due to people dying and their next of kin unable to access it. Technology is used every day for wealth creation; Cova wants to shield and protect our users' wealth and provide some level of comfort for our users and their families. Cova lets its users set up a life checker notification tool that ensures if anything happens to its users, selected family members will be notified of the deceased's assets and portfolio.

Many of us have more digital assets than we realize - especially with the advent of investment and stocks apps and crypto-wallets. Young investors especially are developing an ever-diverse portfolio of assets and need a safe digital vault to track and manage them. Cova brings asset tracking and structure to a new generation of digital natives' asset collections".

The app is currently available as a web app and promises to be available on iOS and Android in the coming months, starting at $5.99/ per month or $55.99/per year.

