The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. Announces Expansion of Membership Program & Creation of Centers of Excellence

New initiatives will enable further innovation and collaboration amongst industries while fostering Maryland's cybersecurity ecosystem

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI), Maryland's only nonprofit organization dedicated to leading the advancement of cybersecurity through advocacy and collaboration, today announced the establishment of multiple Centers of Excellence and expansion of its membership program.

Cybersecurity is a vital issue that affects companies, regardless of industry. As cyber threats become more sophisticated and complex to defend, CAMI's goal is to bring together companies that are navigating this new age to foster increased collaboration. In light of this, CAMI will be widening membership qualifications to companies across all verticals who view cybersecurity as a strategic initiative.

The creation of Centers of Excellence will enable CAMI to leverage existing resources and activities in a manner that is easy to access and improve the member experience. Additionally, the Centers of Excellence will empower CAMI's members to further innovate by providing a forum to share best practices to grow the shared cybersecurity ecosystem. CAMI will establish the following centers within their associated communities:

Center for Business Growth and Innovation: Enterprises require different resources depending on their growth stage. This center will support members with raising capital, scaling operations, mentorship and marketing.

Center on Cybersecurity Talent: With organizations working to close the cybersecurity talent gap, and witnessing shortages across the board, there is a need to collaborate and create a comprehensive approach. This center will work with organizations to align training programs with industry needs, create on-the-job opportunities, and develop new talent pools with an eye towards increasing diversity and transitioning military members to the civilian workforce.

Center for Cyber Resilience: As cybersecurity becomes a point of concern for enterprises across various sectors, there is a need for access to reliable knowledge and resources. This center will provide these resources to members, including support with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certifications (CMMC), securing state, local and educational (SLED) agencies as well as cyber hygiene help for small and mediums-sized businesses.

"CAMI's Centers of Excellence will orient our organization towards innovation and providing accessible, actionable resources to our members," said Chris Sachse, CAMI Board Chairman and CEO of Think|Stack. "While this is a time for growth, it is also imperative that we demonstrate the importance of working together to mitigate the various cyber threats we face each day."

"We are thrilled to be able to extend our membership to organizations across multiple industries and establish our Centers of Excellence," said Tasha Cornish, Executive Director of CAMI. "I am ecstatic to witness CAMI expand its resources to provide top-tier assistance to organizations seeking to improve their cyber defense, scale their businesses and develop workforce strategies."

About CAMI

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI) is a statewide, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization established in 2015. CAMI is Maryland's only organization solely dedicated to the growth of Maryland's cybersecurity industry. The organization strives to help members form connections with each other, industry resources and potential private and public sector buyers. Additionally, CAMI provides free cybersecurity incident response advice to Maryland businesses with its Cyber SWAT Team, composed of select organization members.

